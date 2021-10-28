Sales Revenue of Smart Speaker to Soar in the Near Future Owing to Growing Consumer Adoption
Persistence Market Research, recently compiled report on ‘Smart Speaker market’ delivers a holistic view on market valuations, market size, profit estimations, SWOT analysis and regional landscape of the market. In addition, the report points out key challenges and growth opportunities, while examining the current competitive standings of key players in during the forecasted timeline.
Smart Speakers are a wireless device that provides a different kind of connectivity’s to add more function than existing speakers. These additional features are provided for ease of use for customers and to connect. The smart speakers offer features like voice assistant, make the to-do list, set alarms, and provide real time information and much more. A wide range of products are included in smart speakers like boom boxes, LED smart speakers etcetera.
The most trending smart speakers are the ones integrated with Google Home and Amazon Echo which can automate digital tasks along with playing high-quality sound. The smart speakers can work equivalently to the smartphones. Siri and Cortana are also now included in smart speakers.
Smart Speaker: Drivers and Restraints
The factors driving the market of smart speakers are the advancement in audio technology, growing number of smart homes, Growth in wireless technology and rising penetration of smartphones and smart devices and product innovation with the integration of new technologies and services.
The factors impeding the growth of smart speakers are the threat to privacy, an explosion in the system, compatibility issues with all smartphones and other devices and lack of standardization.
Smart Speaker: Segmentation
Segmentation based on connectivity with the speaker in Smart Speaker Market:
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- Bluetooth connectivity
Segmentation based on the price range in Smart Speaker Market:
- Premium
- Mid-range
- Low range
Smart Speaker: Competitive Landscape
The key players of the smart speaker market are Amazon.com, Inc., Google Inc., Apple Inc., Harman International Industries, Panasonic Corporation, Sonos Inc., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International S.A. and Samsung Electronics.
Regional Overview
North America is expected to the largest market of smart speakers. The majority of smart speaker vendors such as Google Inc., Apple Inc. are based in North America region itself, and they are also investing in the field of smart speakers in the local market. Several other companies like Panasonic Corporation and Samsung Electronics are also expanding their offering in Asia Pacific region thus the smart speaker market in this region is also elevating.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
