Same-day Delivery Global Market Report Forecast To 2025

Same-day Delivery Market – 2019

Report Summary:

Same-day Delivery market, which from the order placed to shipment completed is not beyond one day. Same-day delivery has the potential to fundamentally change the way we shop. It integrates the convenience of online retail with the immediacy of bricks-and-mortar stores. In recent years an increasing number of companies have started piloting and operating new models of same-day delivery. Demand is expected to increase significantly given the compelling value proposition of same-day delivery for consumers.

The development of same-day delivery is driven by the trends outlined in this report as well as the sophistication of retailers and logistics providers. As these factors differ greatly depending on country and city, same-day delivery is bound to develop at varying speeds.

Same-day delivery is likely to become available at most retailers with an online channel on a broad scale in urbanized areas in countries with dense metropolitan areas. It is fully subsidized once a certain basket value has been reached. Economies of scale drive down the cost of same-day deliveries significantly, reaching a level still higher than regular domestic shipments but much lower than today. Multi-user same-day delivery networks run by parcel logistics providers reach enough scale to increase the consolidation factor to about 10 to 12 drops per hour and operate multiple pickup and delivery waves per day. Standard next-day delivery is partially cannibalized, but the broad availability of same-day delivery further propels the adoption of e-commerce as new use cases like spontaneous online purchases emerge, and thus increases total market size

Top Key Players:



A-1 Express

DHL

FedEx

TForce Final Mile

UPS

USA Couriers

American Expediting

Aramex

Deliv

Express Courier

LaserShip

Parcelforce Worldwide

NAPAREX

Power Link Delivery

Prestige Delivery

CitySprint

Market segment by Type

B2B

B2C

Market segment by Application

Food

Consumer

Market segment by Regions/Countries

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 A-1 Express

12.1.1 A-1 Express Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Same-day Delivery Introduction

12.1.4 A-1 Express Revenue in Same-day Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 A-1 Express Recent Development

12.2 DHL

12.2.1 DHL Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Same-day Delivery Introduction

12.2.4 DHL Revenue in Same-day Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 DHL Recent Development

12.3 FedEx

12.3.1 FedEx Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Same-day Delivery Introduction

12.3.4 FedEx Revenue in Same-day Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 FedEx Recent Development

12.4 TForce Final Mile

12.4.1 TForce Final Mile Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Same-day Delivery Introduction

12.4.4 TForce Final Mile Revenue in Same-day Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 TForce Final Mile Recent Development

12.5 UPS

12.5.1 UPS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Same-day Delivery Introduction

12.5.4 UPS Revenue in Same-day Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 UPS Recent Development

12.6 USA Couriers

12.6.1 USA Couriers Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Same-day Delivery Introduction

12.6.4 USA Couriers Revenue in Same-day Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 USA Couriers Recent Development

12.7 American Expediting

12.7.1 American Expediting Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Same-day Delivery Introduction

12.7.4 American Expediting Revenue in Same-day Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 American Expediting Recent Development

12.8 Aramex

12.8.1 Aramex Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Same-day Delivery Introduction

12.8.4 Aramex Revenue in Same-day Delivery Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Aramex Recent Development

Continue…

