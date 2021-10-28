Serverless Architecture Market 2019-2027 Ongoing Trend with Top Players Profile Analysis as Alibaba Group, CA Technologies, Google, IBM, Joyent, Microsoft, Oracle, Rackspace, Syncano, TIBCO Software

The Industry Report “Serverless Architecture Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the Serverless Architecture market.

The serverless architecture, also known as FaaS (Function as a Service) or serverless computing, eliminates the need for server software and hardware management by the developer. It is a software design pattern wherein applications are hosted by third-party providers. These applications run on servers, but one does not need to own, maintain and manage those servers. This cloud computing execution model enables users to focus on ideas and application without worrying about the infrastructure.

The serverless architecture market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to advantages such as reduced operational costs and process agility coupled with the emergence of cloud-based technologies. Moreover, the ease of deployment, execution, management and various other benefits are likely to fuel the growth of the serverless architecture market. However, the market is negatively influenced by the architectural and operational complexities, along with security and compliance issues. Nonetheless, the ongoing trend of IIoT coupled with rising adoption of cloud-based applications offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the serverless architecture market and the key players involved during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Serverless Architecture market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Serverless Architecture market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Serverless Architecture market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Alibaba Group

CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.)

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Joyent, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rackspace Inc.

Syncano

TIBCO Software Inc.

The “Global Serverless Architecture Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Serverless Architecture industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Serverless Architecture market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Serverless Architecture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global serverless architecture market is segmented on the basis of service type, organization size and industry vertical. Based on service type, the market is segmented as automation and integration, API management, security, monitoring, maintenance & support, training & consulting and others. On the basis of the organisation size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, media & entertainment, government & public sector and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Serverless Architecture market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Serverless Architecture Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Serverless Architecture market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Serverless Architecture market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

