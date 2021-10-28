Silage Inoculant Market 2019 – By Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Region, Pricing Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

The data collected in the “Global Silage Inoculant Market – South America Industry Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Silage Inoculant Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

ADM Alliance Nutrition, AGRI-KING, American Farm Products, Biomin, BrettBrothers Limited, Cargill Inc., CHR. Hansen Holdings, Dr. Pieper, DuPont, Envirosystems UK Ltd.

Proper fermentation of silage benefits the animal performance by boosting their immunity and improving the feed conversion ratio. Factors, such as, lack of awareness about silage inoculants among the farmers and the improper fermentation of forage due to less efficiency of silage inoculants are restricting the growth of the silage inoculants market. Additionally, rise in popularity for compound feed & feed additives is barricading the consumption of forage, thus, affecting the inoculants consumption. Asia-Pacific is a potential region for the market, with investments coming from major players in the market.

Demand for Quality Meat and Processed Meat Industry

Rapid rise in globalization and meat processing, according to the consumer’s choice, has paced up in the recent times. Rise in income and standard of living, engaged with professional and personal work, ready-to-eat meat foods are gaining the market gradually. Processed meat industry has witnessed a 3% hike over the previous year, in terms of production. Major consumption and production is observed in western countries and this effect is going to be spread across the world. Developing countries, such as China and India, are slowly gaining market share by following the footsteps of western countries by expanding their quick service restaurant markets. In addition, rise in living standards has also affected the growth of processed meat. Growing concerns over health has resulted in demand for high-quality meat. To meet the consumer demand, farmers should feed animals with highly-nutritious feed. Owing to the high input costs and safety concerns, feed additives are not a good choice for the production deficit problem. Silage additives, which are known to deliver natural nutrition to the animal, are gaining popularity. The meat obtained from animals fed with a nutritious feed is found to deliver better quality meat. The shift toward meat production and industrialization requires a better regulatory framework to protect public health and high feed additive inputs in animal feed to enhance efficiency of meat production.

Overall, the demand for high-quality meat from the meat and processed meat industry is driving cultivators to employ silage inoculants to the feed, in order to provide higher-quality nutrition to the livestock.

Increase in Livestock Production

According to the World Bank, industrialized meat production has grown six times faster than the traditional meat production methods in most of the developed world. With increasing mass production of meat, a shift is observed toward landless meat production facilities. The meat production industry has been consolidating, especially in developed parts of the world, such as US and Europe, to increase bovine meat production with reduced land usage.

Feed-lot raised animals are kept indoors and are provided with compound feed for their enhanced growth and are supplied with essential nutrients. This led to increased demand and consumption of feed, thereby, driving the market for silage, especially suited for ruminants. The shift towards industrialization meat production requires a better regulatory framework to protect public health and at the same time, provides high feed additive inputs in animal feeds to increase the protein-content and provide sufficient nutrition to cater to the nutritive needs of the cattle. Silage additives are added with silage to the feed stock in varying quantities, depending on the cattle type, as well as the surrounding environment and to cater with the cattle’s nutritive needs.

In addition, ruminants, which form the most critical animal in the silage inoculant market, are majorly distributed across all geographies and are of paramount importance. They serve as a major source of livelihood for the small farmer and the landless in rural communities, in majority of tropical African and Asia-Pacific countries. The productivity of small ruminants in this system has been quite low, however, there is an ample opportunity for improvement in this sector in these countries. Intake of silage inoculants, not only helps to improve milk production, feed efficiency was also seen to have witnessed improvement in more than 40% of the studies, while intake and gain has also significantly improved in around 30% of the studies. Genetic improvement, along with efficiency of production, are expected to be easily replicated in small ruminants with the intake of silage inoculants and they usually have a faster population turnover rate. Creating an effective market for the silage inoculants market in these regions.

