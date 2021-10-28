Sports Bicycle Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019–2025
These bicycles are equipped with multiple gear and advanced break systems to help riders enhance their performance and experience while riding. Bicycles that are made to be fast and easy to handle on mountainous, rocky terrains as well as on smooth surfaces such as roads are called sports bicycles. These bicycles are equipped with multiple gear and advanced break systems to help riders enhance their performance and experience while riding.
During 2017, the adult’s sports bicycle portion drove the end-client section in the worldwide games bike advertise. Components like government activities to support cycling, individuals taking part in recreational cycling, street cycling, and mountain biking drives the development of the section. Besides, the ascent in cooperation and improvement of items explicit for ladies likewise moves the development of the portion all around.
Mountain bikes drove the item type section in the worldwide games bike showcase in 2017 and is probably going to command the market during the estimate time frame. The major contributing components for the ascent sought after is the expanding expendable earnings, and expanded spending on recreational and relaxation builds the interest for these bikes and impels the development of the market.
The worldwide Sports Bicycle market is esteemed at xx million US$ in 2018 and will achieve xx million US$ before the finish of 2025, developing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The targets of this investigation are to characterize, portion, and venture the size of the Sports Bicycle market dependent on organization, item type, end client and key locales.
This report ponders the worldwide market size of Sports Bicycle in key locales like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, centers around the utilization of Sports Bicycle in these districts.
This exploration report classifies the worldwide Sports Bicycle advertise by top players/brands, locale, type and end client. This report likewise examines the worldwide Sports Bicycle advertise status, rivalry scene, piece of the overall industry, development rate, future patterns, showcase drivers, openings and difficulties, deals channels and wholesalers.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Scott
Jamis
Kestrel
Schwinn
GIANT Bicycle
Trek Bicycle
Hero Cycles
K2 Sports
Jenson USA
GT Bicycles
Atlas Cycles
Bianchi Bicycle
Raleigh Bicycles
Redline Bicycles
Seven Cycles
Market size by Product
Mountain Bicycles
Cyclo-Cross Bicycles
Road Racing Bicycles
Track Racing Bicycles
Market size by End User
Kids
Adults
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Central & South America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
……Continued
