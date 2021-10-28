Over more than hundred operators are committed to deploying TD-LTE networks worldwide. Moreover, Apple and Samsung have launched TD-LTE computer devices commercially with all major OEM companies, with smartphone leaders. Larger parts of these devices support TDD and FDD mode more efficient than multiple frequency bands. Due to low cost of technology and availability of spectrum, many leading TD-LTE networks are in the running of the industry, the Softbank in Japan, the US. Sprint and Bharti Airtel in India. In particular, China has enabled mobile TD-LTE network transmission to reach TD-LTE environmentally-wide environments, has allowed TD-LTE technology to have more infrastructure and device investment.

FDD is the prevailing standard for LTE deployment as a natural progression path for GSM, W CDMA and CDMA network operators. However, the price of the unplanned TDD spectrum is much lower than its FDD equivalent to a megahertz / population and is more widely available.

As per report study and analysis TD-LTE operator service revenue is expected to account for over $230 Billion by the end of 2020.

The report highlight some of major findings in report which are as follow,

Huawei and ZTE produced the TD-LTE Infrastructure Market Share, largely due to domestic contracts in China. However, Nokia, Alcatel-Lucent and Eriksson are expected to take advantage of the opportunities available in both Europe and Asia.

Using 3.5 GHz and above TDD spectrum band can significantly improve network performance and help in the use of new technologies like LTE Hopspot Update (LTE-Hi).

In the next 5 years, TD-LTE infrastructure investment on macro-cell and small-cell equipment is expected to increase by 15% CAGR, by the end of 2020, by the end of the 12 billion dollars.

https://w3.heraldkeepers.com/newsroom/wiseguyreports/td-lte-operator-service-revenue-expected-to-account-for-over-230-billion-by-the-end-of-2020/

The report presents a deeper evaluation of TD-LTE market driving, major market drivers, challenges, operator revenue potential, infrastructure / equipment planning responsibilities, future road map, price chain, vendor policy and policy recommendations. According to different estimates for subscription and service revenue projections for the LTE market, as well as the TD-LTE and LTE FDD sub-markets from 2015, the report also shows the size of the revenue and shipment market, and estimates for both infrastructure and equipment. Until 2020.

The report also provide historical figures are also presented for 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

The report covers following regions Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin & Central America, Middle East & Africa, North America, Western Europe and countries Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, UK and USA.

The report cover major players “TD-LTE Ecosystem” which are 21 Vianet Group, 2K Telecom, 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project), 7Layers, Accelleran, Acer, Adax, ADIV, Aero2, Affirmed Networks, Afrimax, AINMT Holdings.

