Voip Services Market Is Projected To Register A CAGR of 9.5% over the Forecast Period 2016-2024

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research titled, “Global Market Study on VoIP Services: Increasing Hybrid Cloud Communications in Small and Large Enterprises to Drive Market Growth over the Forecast Period, 2016 – 2024,” the global VoIP services market was valued at US$ 85.9 Bn in 2015 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 9.5% over 2016 – 2024, to reach US$ 194.5 Bn by 2024.

Request for Report S[email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4710

Currently, the global VoIP services market is mainly driven by factors such as low maintenance cost with higher flexibility and minimum staff support, along with wider connectivity, increasing internet penetration in semi-urban and satellite cities as the internet is a basic tool and a global platform to make a business grow fast and in a more economical way. However, factors such as fluctuations in internet quality may affect market growth and can be a prominent restraint. During peak hours, the network may be congested due to many subscribers using internet services in a locality through single-cable network line and unsatisfactory contract proposals are some of the major factors expected to restrain growth of the global VoIP services market during the forecast period.

The global VoIP services market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 9.5% in terms of revenue over 2016–2024, to be valued at US$ 194.5 Bn by 2024.

In this report, the global VoIP services market has been segmented on the basis of call type, end use, configuration, services, and region. The APAC VoIP services market is expected to account for the highest market value share in the global VoIP services market by 2024 end, followed by Europe. The Latin America VoIP services market is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. Growth of the Europe VoIP services market is primarily attributed to the introduction of a large number of small and medium-sized enterprises. Also, expansion of the unified communication market in Belgium is expected to support growth of the VoIP service market in Europe over the forecast period. The VoIP services market in Europe is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.4% in terms of value over the forecast period.

The North America VoIP services market is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period; it accounted for 27.0% value share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to register a moderate CAGR of 8.5% in terms of value over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) policy is a major factor expected to drive growth of the VoIP services market in North America.

The report provides detailed information about various market trends and offers analysis and insights about the potential of the global VoIP services market. Furthermore, the VoIP services market is segmented on the basis of call type into international long-distance VoIP calls and domestic VoIP calls. International long-distance VoIP services segment is estimated to be the highest contributor to the global VoIP services market in terms of value share by 2016 end, followed by domestic VoIP call segment.

The VoIP services market has also been segmented on the basis of end use into Individual User and Corporate User. Individual User segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the end-use category over the forecast period. The segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period in terms of revenue.

Key players in the global VoIP services market include Vonage Holdings Corporation, 8×8 Inc., ShoreTel Nextiva Inc., RingCentral Inc., West Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Thinking Phone Networks, Inc., Inphonex LLC, and Phone Power LLC.

Request for Report Table of Content (TOC) @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/4710

Voip Services Market : TOC

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Taxonomy

3. Assumptions & Acronyms Used

4. Research Methodology

5. Market Overview