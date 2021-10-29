Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
2019 Smart Stadium Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Smart Stadium Market report presents in-depth analysis of Smart Stadium which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Smart Stadium market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Smart Stadium market report also includes new upcoming technology of Smart Stadium Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

  • The smart stadium market has been valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.53% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024) to reach USD 15 billion by 2024. The trend of stadiums getting completely digital will drive the smart stadium market.
  • – Fans who visit the stadiums are expecting a more intuitive experience, and the host countries are looking for new ways to increase the return on investment (ROI) on their complex. Therefore, stadiums and arenas are now not only a house for athletic prowess, competition, and large audiences; they are a vehicle for showcasing technological advancements.
  • – Consumers with technological advancements prefer updates and stats on their mobile devices, leading stadiums to find newer ways to monetize, fill the stadium, and compel the fans to increase expenditure. They can watch the video from the cloud itself from the stadium, also they can broadcast the arena directly to social media.
  • – With the growing number of sports events happening around the world, people tend to watch the game live, then watch it on TV which is driving the smart stadium market.
  • – The major challenge for the smart stadium market would be the high initial investment to upgrade, also there is uncertainty in return of investments.

    Global Smart Stadium Market Covers Major Key Players:

  • IBM Corporation
  • Intel Corporation
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
  • Cisco Systems Inc
  • Johnson Controls International PLC
  • CenturyLink Inc
  • Honeywell International Inc
  • Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)
  • John Mezzalingua Associates LLC
  • Vix IP Pty Ltd
  • NXP Semiconductors NV
  • AllGoVision Technologies Pvt Ltd

  • A smart stadium is just a regular stadium with smart operational efficiency like cleaner washrooms, the sensors alarm triggers if the visit counts exceed the normal threshold; it optimized usage of electricity and building management, where the managers can control the temperature as well as can monitor the entire stadium using a mobile app.

    The objective of this Smart Stadium market research report is: –

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Smart Stadium market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the Smart Stadium market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the Smart Stadium market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Smart Stadium market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    • Chapter 1: Smart Stadium Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Smart Stadium Market
    • Chapter 3: Smart Stadium Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Smart Stadium Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Smart Stadium Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Smart Stadium Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Smart Stadium Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Smart Stadium Market

