3D Printing Market in Emerging Economies is set to Boom by 2020

3D Printing Market in emerging economies is expected to garner $4.5 billion by 2020, registering CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period 2014-2020. 3-D printing or additive manufacturing is the process which builds layer upon layer to create a three-dimensional solid object from a digital model with the help of a computer system. The computer controls layer by layer material deposition maintains very low wastage of printing material.

The easy portability and simple installation with the facility of mixing different types of materials according to the need of the operating environment have made 3D printing a popular technology. The widespread adoption of 3D printers in healthcare and medical sectors in emerging economies is bringing the technology into the limelight among the domestic players. The technology is gaining prominence amongst leading domestic players, as the products manufactured can be further used in varied applications.

The initiatives taken by governments across the emerging economies to enhance 3D printing technology is one of the major driving factors. In April 2013, China has invested $6.5 million to conduct research on key 3D printing technologies. Technological events have been arranged across sectors for spreading awareness among stakeholders.

Higher accuracy, faster processing, efficient use of materials and the ability to build customized products optimally are the prime elements of growth for 3D printing market. Favorable initiatives by the governments in the emerging economies are contributing to the growth of the start-ups in the region giving them the power to compete with the top players in the region. According to AMR analysis on the emerging sectors, the adaptation can be phrased in simple form as “Print what you think with the help of 3D printing technology effectively”. Shanghai Winsun Decoration Design Engineering, a Company based in China, has adopted Contour Crafting to build houses which is a milestone to a lot of companies. Unique factors of 3D printing over traditional printing processes such as building complex designs easily, mixing of materials to meet continuously changing demands of customers, effective time management, among others have been the prominent factors driving the adoption of 3-D printing.

The adoption of the technology would lead to low labor cost and efficient use of printing material, which would give a competitive edge to manufacturing companies. General Electric, on the other hand, explored the potential in the Indian market by incorporating additive manufacturing technology in manufacturing plastic parts and eventually also used the technology in manufacturing metal parts. Key companies profiled in the report are StratasysLtd, 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Autodesk Inc., ExOne Company, Voxeljet AG, Optomec Inc., Hoganas AB, Organovo Holdings Inc., and Ponoko.

