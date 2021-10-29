Aircraft Ground Handling System Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2016-2022

Description

Ground handling system is an integral part of airline operations. Ground handling system involves all the services needed by an aircraft between landing and take-off. An airline may choose to provide services for itself (self-handling), or to contract with another company (third party handling), be it an airline or a dedicated ground handling company. Aircraft Ground Handling System Market size was valued at around USD 110 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow in the coming years.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063775

Market Dynamics

The ground handling systems are crucial and demand minimum error likelihood as the industry follows its operations on the basis of on-time-performance. These expansion measures and modernization will further lead to the growth of the industry. The industry suffers major losses owing to collisions of aircraft collisions with the ground equipment. The manufacturers are thereby forced to use technologies such as aircraft proximity detector (APD) that warns about upcoming obstacles. However, shortage of these systems and quality of the system is anticipated to hamper industry growth during the forecast period. Moreover, expensive replacement and high initial costs may also hinder the aircraft ground handling system market growth. Usage of renewable energy sources to power equipment is the major trend that has gained prominence in this industry.

Shift of ground handlers towards tempered steam technology is gaining traction in the aircraft ground handling system market.

This technology is used for reducing fuel usage and saving operational costs to airport operators. Manufacturers are increasingly investing on R&D activities to gain a cutting edge by innovating their portfolio. Moreover, incorporation of IoT in ground support functions has led to the development of innovative software to cater to the specific needs of ground handlers.

Market Segmentation

The Aircraft Ground Handling System Market Size is segmented on the basis of Product into Cargo Handling, Passenger Handling and Aircraft Handling. Cargo dominated the aircraft ground handling system market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast timeframe. This growth can be attributed to innovative equipment for various applications that contribute towards increased revenue.

Regional Analysis

The Aircraft Ground Handling System Market is geographically distributed in the regions of U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Middle East and South Africa.

North America is the leading region in the market and is set to continue its dominance in the aircraft ground handling system market during the forecast timespan

Asia Pacific aircraft ground handling system market accounted over 25% of share in 2016 and will witness substantial growth, which can be credited to the rising urbanization, increasing population, and prominence of traveling by air

Europe aircraft ground handling system market will witness significant growth in the forecast timeframe due to the global proliferation, growing number of passengers, and surging number of new aircrafts

Key Players

The prominent players in the Aircraft Ground Handling System Market are Celebi, John Menzies, Bhadra, Air+Mak, Swissport, SATS and Dnata. Some other key players in the industry include PrimeFlight, CargoTec, Cavotec SA RampSnake and JBT AeroTech.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Aircraft Ground Handling System Market segments

Aircraft Ground Handling System Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Aircraft Ground Handling System Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Aircraft Ground Handling System Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063775

It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Aircraft Ground Handling System Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage