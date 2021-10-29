Airport Passenger Screening Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2016-2022
Market Dynamics
With a lot of weight being stressed on security within airports, there is a constant need to examine, rework, and replace existing security systems in place. Chief amongst them being passenger screening.
Recent increase in global air traffic and the growing need to improve and maintain airport efficiency are seen to be important growth driving factors for the market, both presently as well as in the forthcoming years
Other factors aiding the market’s growth and expansion include faster operating systems, newer technologies, regulatory reforms, and collaborations between airports and agencies such as TSA among many others. Another interesting observation made within the market is the increasing popularity of private security providers and the screening services they are offering. This comes as a result of growing concerns over delays in passenger check-ins and screenings.
Procure this Market Intelligence Report:
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063780
Due to the presence of strong rivalry among many prominent private security players, the market is very competitive. Vendors are continuously introducing technologically efficient replacements with factors such as growing air-traffic and compatibility to meet future requirements governing product design and feature.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented on the basis of technology into –
Metal and explosive detection systems
Advanced imaging systems/whole body imaging
Among the two, the advanced imaging systems segment is expected to register a better growth rate during the forecast period. This comes as a result of their ability to detect concealable items in a passenger or his luggage.
This and their ability to detect non-metal explosives effectively makes them the more favored choice to operators. Lately, vendors have also started incorporating millimetre wave technology in these systems to enable them to screen objects hidden under people’s clothing.
Regional Analysis
The market is geographically segmented into Asia-Pacific, EMEA (Europe, Middle-East, and Africa), and the Americas.
Amongst these, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to rapid expansion and deeper penetration in the region
This also comes as a result of higher investments in the region, growing air traffic in the region, and many emergent economies emerging as lucrative markets for automated passenger screening systems.
Key players
Key players in the global airport passenger screening systems market include CEIA, L-3 Communications, Nuctech, RapiScan Systems, SDI, American Science and Engineering, Analogic, Autoclear, and Optosecurity.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Airport Passenger Screening Market segments
Airport Passenger Screening Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Airport Passenger Screening Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Airport Passenger Screening Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Procure this Market Intelligence Report:
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063780
It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Airport Passenger Screening Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage