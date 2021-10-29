All-In-One Modular Data Center Market Research is Expected to Reach US$ 24.8% million by 2027 with key players – Huawei Technologies, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Schneider Electric

The global all-in-one modular data center market was valued at US$ 1.93 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 13.95 Bn by 2027. Factors such as rapid growth in the adoption of OTT video, growth of high-quality, and bandwidth-hungry content, and increasing proliferation of the IoT are some of the factors influencing the overall growth of all-in-one modular data center market.

The data center market is witnessing huge demand for compact All-In-One modular data center. Vendors have a huge opportunity with the increasing customer’s demand. All-In-One Modular Data Center refers to the integration of computing, storage, and networking resources into a single package. All-In-One Modular Data Center improves the IT reliability, and the amount of physical space occupied is reduced because the converged stack is designed as a single solution from the ground up. Although there is some degree of compaction in relation to hyper-converged IT, the compaction is the result of technological improvements in IT equipment. Data storage has also seen significant compaction, especially with the advent of solid state drives. All of this compaction in footprint, with simultaneous improvement in performance, has made it possible for a single rack of servers to process the same IT workload.

Key players profiled in the report include Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Bladeroom Group Ltd., Dell Inc., Flexenclosure AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Active Power, Inc., and NTT Communications

The most prominent region in global all-in-one modular data center market in 2018 accounted for North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa, and South America held the fourth and fifth position in terms of market shares in all-in-one modular data center market. The growth of all-in-one modular data center market in North America is attributed to presence of developed economies such as US and Canada. Further, as per Cisco, internet traffic will grow 2.9 times during 2016-2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 24%. Moreover, internet traffic will reach 64.0 Exabytes/month in 2021, up from 21.7 Exabytes/month in 2016. Also, the number of network devices is expected to grow from 2.5 Bn in 2016 to 4.4 Bn in 2021.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ALL-IN-ONE MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. ALL-IN-ONE MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

6. ALL-IN-ONE MODULAR DATA CENTER- GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. GLOBAL ALL-IN-ONE MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET ANALYSIS –

BY CUSTOMIZED CONTAINER TYPES

8. GLOBAL ALL-IN-ONE MODULAR DATA CENTER SOFTWARE MARKET ANALYSIS – BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

9. GLOBAL ALL-IN-ONE MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET ANALYSIS –

BY END-USER

10. ALL-IN-ONE MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1 RITTAL GMBH & CO. KG

12.2 BLADEROOM GROUP LTD

12.3 DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

12.4 FLEXENCLOSURE AB

12.5 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT LP (HPE)

12.6 HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

12.7 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

12.8 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

12.9 ACTIVE POWER, INC.

12.10 NTT COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

13. APPENDIX

