Artificial Intelligence In Modern Warfare Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016-2022

Introduction

Artificial Intelligence is used by the military to mainlyprocess signals process large amounts of data, etc. It is a fact that in future the country with the best machines will be the strongest unlike in today’s world where numbers trump technology. This requirement has created a massive need for Artificial Intelligence in defence. Currently over $ 1.5 Trillion is spent on Defence Equipment and even though it has fallen from a high of 4% of GDP in the 1990’s to 2.7% presently it still represents a huge number and tremendous scope and opportunity.

Market Dynamics

Replacing human soldiers by machines is advantageous as it reduces casualties for the owner. The cost or the raw materials required for the AI weapons are ubiquitous and cheap for all significant military powers to mass-produce. AI can be used to make battlefields safer for humans, especially civilians, without creating new tools for killing people. There are many reasons for the lack of success in bringing these technologies to maturity, including cost and unforeseen technical issues, but equally problematic are organizational and cultural barriers.

Artificial Intelligence is used in its current form in areas like for improvised explosive devices, diffusing bombs, carrying equipment on the war front, surveillance and reconnaissance Missions, etc.Unmanned ground vehicles field is one of the fastest growing segments in the field of Artificial intelligence.

It is expected that Unmanned Ground Vehicles will plan, learn spoken languages, perceive threats, learn, amass knowledge, corroborate with other robots to manipulate objects among other things.

The aerospace and defence; automotive; and information and communication sectors are the core to the development of autonomous systems. The aerospace and defence sector is responsible for the bulk of the development of military autonomous systems. However, R&D spending is far below that of the other two sectors.

There shouldn’t be any doubt that AI is going to be part of the future of militaries around the world. The landscape is changing quickly and in potentially disruptive ways. AI is advancing, but given the current struggle to imbue computers with true knowledge and expert-based behaviours, as well as limitations in perception sensors, it will be many years before AI will be able to approximate human intelligence in high-uncertainty settings – as epitomized by the fog of war. Given the present inability of AI to reason in such high-stakes settings, it is understandable that many people want to ban autonomous weapons, but the complexity of the field means that prohibition must be carefully scoped.

Regional Analysis

The United States of America currently has the Highest Military Spending of over $570 billion, which has fallen in recent times but still is a huge number.

