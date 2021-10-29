Asset Integrity Management Services Market Projected to Reach US$ 37.92 Bn in 2027 – Leading Players Aker Solutions, Bureau Veritas, Cybernetix, DNV GL AS, Flour Corporation

The global asset integrity management service market accounted for US$ 17.95 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 37.92 Bn in 2027.

The major influential factor for the asset integrity management service market to upsurge in the current market scenario and over the next couple of years are rising demand for operational safety of aging assets in risk-based industries and stringent rules and regulations imposed upon various industries related to environmental sustainability. However, the cost involved in non-value added maintenance and improper operation is a key deterrent to the asset integrity management service market growth. Nevertheless, the asset integrity management service market is poised to witness upswing in the coming years, owing to the constantly rising number of oil & gas companies across the globe is anticipated to stimulate the demand for various types of asset integrity management services, which is expected to create significant revenue generation stream in asset integrity management services market in the coming years.

Some of the key players influencing the Asset integrity management services market: SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Aker Solutions ASA, Bureau Veritas SA, Fluor Corporation, DNV GL AS, John Wood Group PLC, Oceaneering International, Inc., ROSEN Group, and Cybernetix among others.

The “Global Asset Integrity Management Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the asset integrity management services market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global asset integrity management services market with detailed market segmentation by the service type, industry, and geography. The global asset integrity management services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the asset integrity management services market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global asset integrity management services market based on the service type and industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall asset integrity management services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

Also, key asset integrity management services market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

