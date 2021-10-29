Brucellosis Market Global Trends, Share, Growth Challenges, Key Players, Industry Segments, Competitors Analysis To 2023

Market Highlights:

Brucellosis is a zoonotic infection caused by the species of Brucella bacteria. The bacteria is transmitted from animals to humans through infected food products, direct contact with an infected animal, or inhalation of aerosols. The disease is known by many names, including Mediterranean fever, Malta fever, gastric remittent fever, and undulant fever. Usually, humans are accidental hosts, but brucellosis still continues to remain a major health concern worldwide. Brucellosis is a has a high degree of morbidity in humans worldwide. According to WHO data about 500,000 cases of this disease are registered in the world every year.

Usually, Brucella abortus is associated with the disease in cattle and bison, Brucella suis with the disease in swine, and Brucella melitensis with the disease in sheep and goats. Under appropriate conditions, brucellosis can be caused in one species by a Brucella organism associated with other host species. Favorable government policies for research, and the presence of a large number of players in the global brucellosis market are the key factors driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Fill Out Details To Receive FREE Sample Here: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5159

Key Players:

Some of key the players in the global brucellosiss market are Hester Biosciences Limited, ATA FEN Inc., Biogénesis-Bagó S.A., Biopharma, Biovet, Calier & Biologicos Laverlam, Merck Animal Health (MSD Animal Health), Colorado Serum Company, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Dollvet, Veterinary Technologies Corporation, China Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd. (CAHIC), LABIOFAM, BCG Vaccine Laboratory, and others.

Segmentation:

The brucellosiss is segmented on the basis of species, diagnosis, treatment and end-users.

On the basis of species, the market is segmented into Brucella suis, Brucella abortus, Brucella melitensis, Brucella canis and others

On the basis of diagnosis, market is segmented into serological tests, molecular techniques, bone marrow biopsy, X-rays, computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), cerebrospinal fluid culture, echocardiography and others.

The serological tests is segmented into serum agglutination test, rose bengal test, lateral flow assay, compliment fixation test, coombs test, enzyme linked immuno sorbent assaym, and immunocapture-agglutination test (brucellacapt). The molecular techniques is segmented into Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Loop- mediated isothermal amplification assay, Multiple Locus VNTR Analysis (MLVA) typing. The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is further classified into standard PCR, real time PCR, nested PCR, PCR based assays

On the basis of treatment market is segmented into antibiotics, vaccines, and others

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic centers, academic institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and others.

Regional Analysis:

Global brucellosis consists of regions namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.The European market dominated the global brucellosiss market owing to the high prevalence rate of this disease in the Eastern European regions. America holds the second largest share for the global brucellosiss market owing to the increasing research and development in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies especially for study of genomics and diagnosis testing which play significant role in driving the global brucellosiss market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region and is anticipated to compete with the American market. during the forecasted period 2017 to 2023. Brucellosis remains an uncontrolled problem in regions of high endemicity such as the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and parts of Asia. The presence of brucellosis in India was first established early in the previous century and since then has been reported from almost all states. Furthermore, brucellosis is the most common bacterial laboratory acquired infection worldwide.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/brucellosis-market-5159

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]