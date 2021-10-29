C5 Petrochemicals Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

This report provides in depth study of “C5 Petrochemicals Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The C5 Petrochemicals Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

C5 is an important chemical raw material. It is closely related to scarce resources such as petroleum. Due to the uneven distribution of global petroleum resources, the current global C5 production areas include North America, Northeast Asia and the Middle East. The C5 market in other regions has limited supply.

In terms of comprehensive utilization of C5, the regions that currently use more C5 in the world mainly include the United States, Japan, China, and Western Europe. Among them, the United States and Japan have higher C5 utilization rates and larger C5 scales. At present, these regions have formed mature industrial chains. The downstream application is wide and the industry is stable. Compared with the United States and Japan, China’s C5 utilization situation has a large gap, the C5 separation device is small, the comprehensive utilization rate is low, the high-end products are few, the downstream industry is limited, and the low-end is the main.

The application of C5 products in the downstream field is mainly to separate and purify C5 specific products such as isoprene, cyclopentadiene, piperylene, isopentene, n-pentane, isopentane and the like by means of a separation device. The competition of C5 products in the domestic market mainly focuses on the specific products after separation, so the production enterprises should strengthen the research on separation catalytic devices, realize large-scale, improve the comprehensive utilization rate of separation devices, improve the performance of separated products, and thus enhance the enterprises in the market. The competitiveness can also reduce the production cost of the enterprise. At the same time, with the continuous enhancement of gasoline high octane number and cleaning requirements, new technology development and application of products in C5 component has become one of the important directions for future enterprise development.

This report researches the worldwide C5 Petrochemicals market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global C5 Petrochemicals breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ExxonMobil

Kolon

Eastman

Formosan Union

Arakawa

IDEMITSU

China Petroleum Lanzhou Chemical

Heyun Group

Hebei Qiming

Zhejiang Henghe

Puyang Shenghong Chemical

C5 Petrochemicals Breakdown Data by Type

Isoprene Derivatives

Low /Intermediate Purity Dicyclopentadiene

High Purity Dicyclopentadiene

Ultrapure Dicyclopentadiene

Piperylene Concentrate

Isoamylenes

Pentanes

C5 Petrochemicals Breakdown Data by Application

Synthetic Rubber

Adhesive Components

Polymers & Specialties

C5 Petrochemicals Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

C5 Petrochemicals Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

