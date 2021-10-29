Cold Chain Monitoring Market Technological Advancements & Competitive Insights to 2023

Market Highlights

Cold chain monitoring is gaining traction globally due to improved demand from various sectors. Market reports associated with the semiconductor and electronics industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on other industry verticals that outlines the current market scenarios. The market is projected to achieve revenue levels touching USD 7.15 Bn by the end of the forecast period by 2023.

The escalation in demand for cold chain monitoring is fueled by the surge in the refrigerated warehouses which is boosting the market’s growth. The current changes in product development are responsible for the progress of cold chain monitoring. The expansion of the market is also substantially dependent on the rise in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sector globally. The market’s expansion is anticipated to be further fueled by the regulatory frameworks that are being reinforced in the upcoming forecast period.

Major Key players

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Sensitech, Inc.

Controlant

Monnit Corporation

NEC Corporation

ORBCOMM Inc.

Berlinger & Co AG

Infratab Inc.

Elpro-Buchs A G.

Zest Labs Inc. (Ecoark Holdings)

Segmentation:

The cold chain monitoring market globally has been segmented on the basis of application, component, logistics, and region. On the basis of component, the market has been segmented into services, software, and hardware. On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented into chemicals, food & beverages (FnB), and pharmaceuticals & healthcare. On the basis of logistics, the market has been divided into warehousing and transportation. The regions included in the overall market study are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of the cold chain monitoring market consists of regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and rest of the world. The North American region, with its inclusion of the U.S, is responsible for the most important share of the cold chain monitoring market. The market in this region is found to be driven by factors such as a growing preference for fresh produce, sustainable investments in cold chain solutions and mounting demand for cold storage in the pharmaceutical sector. Meanwhile, the enhanced economic growth and the development of cold chain monitoring in the Asia Pacific region have activated a robust demand for existing cold storage technologies and transportation. The region also has been recognized as a quickly growing region in the cold chain monitoring market owing to the growth of the manufacturing sector.

