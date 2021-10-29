Data Center Fabric Market Boosted by Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations with Arista Networks, Avaya, Brocade Communication Systems, Cisco Systems

Virtualization of data center has though brought agility and efficiency to the organizational tasks and ease of cloud implementations, but it has also created tremendous pressure on the networks. Data Center Fabrics form a system of interconnection between network elements such as switches and routers with servers.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Data Center Fabric Market with detailed market segmentation by solutions, verticals, end-users and geography. The global data center fabric market is expected to witness decent growth during the forecast period due to rise in the data centers. The demand for high speed broadband by various industry verticals to cater to the IoT and Big Data and other needs of customers is in turn impacting a positive growth on the data center fabric market.

Key players profiled in the report include Arista Networks, Avaya Inc., Brocade Communication Systems, Cisco Systems, Dell Inc., Extreme Networks, HPE, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks and Huawei Technologies Ltd.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global data center fabric market

-To analyze and forecast the global data center fabric market on the basis of solutions, verticals, end-users

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall data center fabric market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profile key data center fabric players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Market Landscape

4 Data Center Fabric Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Data Center Fabric Market Analysis- Global

6 Data Center Fabric Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – By Solutions

7 Data Center Fabric Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – By Verticals

8 Data Center Fabric Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – By End-users

9 Data Center Fabric Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Data Center Fabric Market, Key Company Profiles

12.1 Avaya Inc.

12.2 Arista Networks

12.3 Brocade Communication Systems

12.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.5 Dell Inc.

12.6 Extreme Networks

12.7 HPE

12.8 IBM Corporation

12.9 Juniper Networks Inc.

12.10 Huawei Technologies Ltd.

13 Appendix

