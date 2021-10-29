Diving Equipment Market Share and Position of the Top Players – American Underwater Products, Inc., Aqua Lung International, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Mares S.p.A, Poseidon Diving System AB, Cressi Sub s.p.a, Beuchat, AQUATEC – DUTON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

The Global Diving Equipment Market Size Was Valued At $3,731.4 Million In 2017, And Is Expected To Reach $5,106.7 Million By 2025, Registering A CAGR Of 4.1% From 2018 To 2025.

The recent report titled “The Diving Equipment Market” Added by Premium Market Insights is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Diving Equipment market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hinder the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

The major players operating in the diving equipment market focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. They also focus on strengthening their market reach to maintain their goodwill in the ever-competitive market. Some of the key players in the market include American Underwater Products, Inc., Aqua Lung International, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Mares S.p.A, Poseidon Diving System AB, Cressi Sub s.p.a, Beuchat, AQUATEC – DUTON INDUSTRY CO., LTD., H2Odyssey, and Dive Rite.

Get PDF Brochure at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013935

Diving equipment used during recreational diving are generally personal equipment and are carried by the diver, but during professional diving, especially when operating in the surface supplied or saturation mode, a lot of support equipment are involved in the diving activity and these equipment are not carried by the diver.

Diving equipment are utility products used while going under water. Diving may involve recreational, R&D, and defense activity. The growth of the diving equipment market is attributed to rise in disposable income, introduction of low cost airlines, surge in travel & tourism, especially in coastal area, rise in demand to involve adventurous activities during family vacations. In addition, rise in construction of sea links to facilitate the growth of trade and artificial construction of island in coastal cities such as Singapore, Dubai, and New York, is anticipated to foster the growth of the diving equipment market. Moreover, increase in R&D for oil & gas and development of large hydroelectric power plants is anticipated to further foster the growth of the market.

The report segments the global diving equipment industry based on type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, it is divided into BCD & regulator, cylinder & diving propulsion vehicle, decompression chamber, exposure suit, and accessories. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into specialty store, online, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report features the market study across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. It includes country-wise analysis as well as the PEST analysis for these major regions. The impact of the political, economic, social, and technological factors on the market across these regions help in giving insightful knowledge of the favorable and unfavorable conditions for the major market players including manufacturers, investors, and shareholders.

The market study also covers the critical details on the positions and hold of the influence of the top ten players on the market. It provides detailed analysis of these global players covering their market share, financial statements for last three years, recent developments and product launches for the past five years, a descriptive SWOT analysis, and the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.

To access / purchase the full report browse the link below – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013935

Key Insights that the report covers:

Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

Market share and position of the top players

PEST Analysis of the five major regions

Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

Recent developments and new product launches

Major challenges faced by the market players

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.