Express and Parcel (CEP) Global Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast By 2025

0
Press Release

 

Express and Parcel (CEP) Market – 2019

 

Report Summary:

The Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market comprises of companies that provide logistics and postal services varying in the type of services offered, such as delivery speed or weight and volume of a shipment.
One of the key growth contributors for global courier express and parcel services supply market is the increase in the offering of enhanced services and additional features such as returns management, real-time monitoring, and control facilities, delivery guarantee, shorter lead time, and safety features.

This report focuses on the global Express and Parcel (CEP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Express and Parcel (CEP) development in United States, Europe and China.

 

Top Key Players:


A-1 Express
BDP
DHL
FedEx
UPS
TNT Express
United Parcel Service
American Expediting
Allied Express
Antron Express

 

Market segment by Type
Air
Ship
Subway
Road

Market segment by Application
Business-to-Business (B2B)
Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)

Market segment by Regions/Countries
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

 

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

 

