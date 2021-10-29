Express and Parcel (CEP) Global Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast By 2025
Express and Parcel (CEP) Market – 2019
Report Summary:
The Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market comprises of companies that provide logistics and postal services varying in the type of services offered, such as delivery speed or weight and volume of a shipment.
One of the key growth contributors for global courier express and parcel services supply market is the increase in the offering of enhanced services and additional features such as returns management, real-time monitoring, and control facilities, delivery guarantee, shorter lead time, and safety features.
This report focuses on the global Express and Parcel (CEP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Express and Parcel (CEP) development in United States, Europe and China.
Top Key Players:
A-1 Express
BDP
DHL
FedEx
UPS
TNT Express
United Parcel Service
American Expediting
Allied Express
Antron Express
Market segment by Type
Air
Ship
Subway
Road
Market segment by Application
Business-to-Business (B2B)
Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)
Market segment by Regions/Countries
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
