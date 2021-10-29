Exterior Doors Market Will Expand in the Coming Decade as Per Report

Exterior Doors Market was valued at $65,327 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $107,954 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023. Exterior doors include panel doors, bypass doors, bifold doors, pocket doors, and others. These doors are generally fitted on the front gate of the entrance of houses and other nonresidential areas, thereby, enhancing the overall appearance. Exterior doors are also known as entry doors and provide various features such as energy efficiency, cost reduction, and high durability. Customers can easily choose doors according to their choices, preferences, and individual personalities owing to the availability of a wide range, style, and designs of exterior doors.

The market is categorized on the basis of mechanism into swinging, sliding, folding, and revolving & others. The swinging segment leads the exterior doors market and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. The sliding exterior doors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market was analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle-East, and Africa). In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for around 52.8% of the exterior doors market revenue and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR. China, Japan, and India are the leading markets for exterior doors in the Asia-Pacific region.

Top Investment Pockets for Doors

Currently, doors are witnessing increased penetration among both residential and nonresidential users. Wood and metal have witnessed considerable demand, owing to their various features such as easy availability in the market, durability, and strong aesthetics properties.

The global exterior doors market is segmented based on material type into wood, metal, glass, fiberboard, fiberglass, and vinyl. In 2016, the metal segment accounted for around 37.4% of the total exterior doors market revenue owing to the high dimensional stability and durability & resistance to fire and chemicals often preferred in the commercial sector. The fiberboard segment is anticipated to witness increased usage in residential applications and is anticipated to show the highest growth rate of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Exterior Doors Market:

