Global Blockchain Technology Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2017-2025

Global Blockchain Technology Market to reach USD 51045.4 million by 2025. Global Blockchain Technology Market valued approximately USD 242.4 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 81.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The driving factor for Smart Lock market is One of the latest trends gaining traction the advent of artificial intelligence (AI). BT powered by AI is the most advanced IT development taking place in the blockchain and cryptocurrency market. AI is providing several features to manage decentralized monetary systems. AI algorithms should be used to predict the value of bitcoins, which can help bitcoin traders to handle bitcoin transactions, it will also help the customers to have an easy access to a comparative information and will allow many investors to get better informed before deciding about their financial plans. This, in turn, will strike growth in the global BT market during the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ï‚§ By Application

ï‚§ Payments

ï‚§ Exchanges

ï‚§ Smart contracts

ï‚§ Documentation

ï‚§ Digital identity

ï‚§ Supply chain management

ï‚§ Governance, risk and compliance management

ï‚§ By Provider

ï‚§ Application and solution provider

ï‚§ Middleware provider

ï‚§ Infrastructure and protocol provider

ï‚§ By Organization Size

ï‚§ Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

ï‚§ Large enterprises

ï‚§ By Industry Vertical

ï‚§ Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

ï‚§ Media and entertainment

ï‚§ Transportation and logistics

ï‚§ Real estate

ï‚§ IT and telecommunications

ï‚§ Travel and hospitality

ï‚§ Retail and eCommerce

ï‚§ Healthcare and life sciences

ï‚§ Government and public sector

By Regions:

ï‚§ North America

ï‚§ U.S.

ï‚§ Canada

ï‚§ Europe

ï‚§ UK

ï‚§ Germany

ï‚§ Asia Pacific

ï‚§ China

ï‚§ India

ï‚§ Japan

ï‚§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Ripple, Chain, Inc, arthport, Coinbase, Bit fury, BTL Group, Digital Asset Holdings, Abra, Factom, Alphapoint. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Blockchain Technology in Market Study:

ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

ï‚§ Venture capitalists

ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers

ï‚§ Investment bankers

ï‚§ Investors