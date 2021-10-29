Global Hair and Body Mist Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Summary:

The global Hair and Body Mist market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hair and Body Mist market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. The natural body mist products use natural sources such as bergamot, cardamom, jasmine, musk, nutmeg, papaya, pineapple, and rose. Similarly, the natural hair mist products use natural sources such as corn, murumuru seed butter, black oat seeds, soybeans, coconut oil, olive oil, and honey. Some of the popular natural body mist products include CK one All Over Body Spray from Calvin Klein and Satsuma body mist, Shea body mist.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Chanel

Estée Lauder

L Brands

L’Oréal

LVMH

Shiseido

Market size by Product

Body Mist

Hair Mist

Market size by End User

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Consumer goods are sold directly through retailers. Thus, an increase in the networking of store-based distribution channels is projected to support the expansion of the industry. Case to the point is, Walmart has recently invested in the expansion of its stores in six states. In addition, the growing presence of e-commerce giants is also expected to facilitate profit maximization over the next couple of years. The favorable laws and endeavors that are redefining the consumer experience, such as self-service kiosks, contactless payment, etc. are likely to have a positive influence on the sales of the goods.

