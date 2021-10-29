Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Mobile device management (MDM) is used for the administration of mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablet computers, laptops and desktop computers. MDM is usually implemented with the use of a third party product that has management features for particular vendors of mobile devices. MDM primarily deals with corporate data segregation, securing emails, securing corporate documents on devices, enforcing corporate policies, integrating and managing mobile devices including laptops and handhelds of various categories.

Growing consumer electronics, increasing the comfort level of companies with cloud-based services and increasing usage of smart phones & tablets are some of the key factors propelling the market growth.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Device Management (MDM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Device Management (MDM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

IBM

Cisco Systems

CA Technologies

Telstra

Airwatch

Apple

Citrix Systems

RIM Holdings

Symantec

Mobile Iron

SOTI

Absolute Software

SAP

2X Parallels

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Government and Public Sector

Transportation and Logistics

Retail and Consumer Goods

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing and Automotive

Media and Entertainment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Device Management (MDM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Device Management (MDM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Government and Public Sector

1.5.3 Transportation and Logistics

1.5.4 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.5.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

1.5.6 IT and Telecommunication

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Education

1.5.9 Manufacturing and Automotive

1.5.10 Media and Entertainment

1.5.11 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Size

2.2 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft

12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 Cisco Systems

12.3.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.4 CA Technologies

12.4.1 CA Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction

12.4.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 CA Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Telstra

12.5.1 Telstra Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction

12.5.4 Telstra Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Telstra Recent Development

12.6 Airwatch

12.6.1 Airwatch Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction

12.6.4 Airwatch Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Airwatch Recent Development

12.7 Apple

12.7.1 Apple Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction

12.7.4 Apple Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Apple Recent Development

12.8 Citrix Systems

12.8.1 Citrix Systems Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction

12.8.4 Citrix Systems Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Citrix Systems Recent Development

12.9 RIM Holdings

12.9.1 RIM Holdings Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction

12.9.4 RIM Holdings Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 RIM Holdings Recent Development

12.10 Symantec

12.10.1 Symantec Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Mobile Device Management (MDM) Introduction

12.10.4 Symantec Revenue in Mobile Device Management (MDM) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Symantec Recent Development

12.11 Mobile Iron

12.12 SOTI

12.13 Absolute Software

12.14 SAP

12.15 2X Parallels

Continued….

