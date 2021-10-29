Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Future, Trends, Share, Research, Overview & Forecast until 2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Smart Parking Solutions Market – By System Component & Services (Parking Software, System Devices, Professional Services), By Solutions (Access Control, Parking Fee and Revenue, Parking Reservation Management, Valet Parking Management, Parking Guidance and Slot Management, Others), By End-use (Government and Municipalities, Airports, Corporate and Commercial Parks, Commercial Institutions, Healthcare, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Smart Parking Solutions Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The report offers market size and structure of the overall industry based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise. Global Smart Parking Solutions Market was held at USD X.XX Million in 2017 and is expected to garner USD X.XX Million by the end of 2023. The market research report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, barriers and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. The report is supplemented with various indicators which are believed to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Size & Forecast
The report reviews the preliminary estimates for 2018 and forecasts for growth in Optical Position Sensors demand for 2019-2023. It analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into country and regional groupings:
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
The report segments the market based on By System Component & Services into ….
– Parking Software
– – – On-Premise
– – – Cloud Based
– System Devices
– – – Entry/Exit Terminals
– – – Card Readers
– – – Validation Solution
– – – Pay-on-Foot Station
– – – LPR System
– – – Others
– Professional Services
– – – Consulting
– – – Deployment and Customization
– – – Maintenance and Support
The report segments the market based on By Solutions into ….
– Access Control
– Parking Fee and Revenue
– Parking Reservation Management
– Valet Parking Management
– Parking Guidance and Slot Management
– Others
Further, the market has been also segmented By End-use into ….
– Government and Municipalities
– Airports
– Corporate and Commercial Parks
– Commercial Institutions
– Healthcare
– Others
Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.
Competitive Landscape
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Smart Parking Solutions Market, positioning of all the major players in industry. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Smart Parking Solutions Market. Some of the Key Players profiled include:
– Amano McGann Inc
– Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH
– DESIGNA Verkehrsleittechnik GmbH
– Cubic Corporation
– HUB Parking Technology
– WPS Parking System BV
– SKIDATA AG
– FlowBird Group
– ABM Industries Incorporated
– Kapsch TrafficCom AG
– TIBA Parking
– Kudelski SA
– SWARCO AG
– Other Major & Niche Key Players
Table of Contents:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Smart Parking Solutions Market
3. Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Smart Parking Solutions Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Segmentation Analysis, By System Component & Services
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By System Component & Services
9.3. BPS Analysis, By System Component & Services
9.4. Parking Software
9.4.1. On-Premise
9.4.2. Cloud Based
9.5. System Devices
9.5.1. Entry/Exit Terminals
9.5.2. Card Readers
9.5.3. Validation Solution
9.5.4. Pay-on-Foot Station
9.5.5. LPR System
9.5.6. Others
9.6. Professional Services
9.6.1. Consulting
9.6.2. Deployment and Customization
9.6.3. Maintenance and Support
10. Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Segmentation Analysis, By Solutions
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solutions
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Solutions
10.4. Access Control
10.5. Parking Fee and Revenue
10.6. Parking Reservation Management
10.7. Valet Parking Management
10.8. Parking Guidance and Slot Management
10.9. Others
11. Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-use
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-use
11.3. BPS Analysis, By End-use
11.4. Government and Municipalities
11.5. Airports
11.6. Corporate and Commercial Parks
11.7. Commercial Institutions
11.8. Healthcare
11.9. Others
12. Geographical Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America Smart Parking Solutions Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023
12.2.1. By System Component & Services
12.2.2. By Solutions
12.2.3. By End-use
12.2.4. By Country
12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023
12.3. Europe Smart Parking Solutions Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023
12.3.1. By System Component & Services
12.3.2. By Solutions
12.3.3. By End-use
12.3.4. By Country
12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.4. Asia Pacific Smart Parking Solutions Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
12.4.1. By System Component & Services
12.4.2. By Solutions
12.4.3. By End-use
12.4.4. By Country
12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023
12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
Continue…
