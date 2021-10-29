Higher Education Game-based Learning Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Higher Education Game-based Learning Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 90 with table and figures in it.

Serious games used in higher education are an effective way to engage students in learning activities, since they stimulate cognitive processes like problem-solving and deductive and inductive reasoning abilities. They also improve skills, which are needed for success in professional life, such as decision-making and multitasking. They enable higher education students to acquire knowledge about complex and technical subject matter with greater interest by capturing the attention of students effectively. The learning stance of students is changed from passive learning to active participation.

Motion-sensing technology can be used to study the motion of the learner while the learning process is in progress and can record inferences accordingly. For instance, the eye-tracking feature can be used to deduce the focus level of the student, while the facial expressions and head positions can be studied to understand the learner’s engagement and also the focus level. This helps the instructor to modify the learning environment and content according to the preference of the students. Motion-sensing technology also helps learners practice physical skills or nuances, which can be implemented into the learning activity. For instance, the incorporation of physical movements or activities trains the learner about the optimum force or pressure required for a particular task. This will people the demand for the implementation of gamification in education, especially in the higher education sector.

This report studies the Higher Education Game-based Learning Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Higher Education Game-based Learning market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Higher Education Game-based Learning market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Global Higher Education Game-based Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Higher Education Game-based Learning development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

McGraw-Hill Education

PlayGen

Toolwire

Totem Learning

Lumos Labs

Triseum

Designing Digitally

Forio

Innovative Dutch

LearningWare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cognitive Ability-Based Game-Based Learning

Language Learning-Related Game-Based Learning

Stem-Based Game-Based Learning

Market segment by Application, split into

Educational Institutions

Universities

Training Organizations

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Higher Education Game-based Learning report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Higher Education Game-based Learning Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Higher Education Game-based Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Higher Education Game-based Learning development in North America, Europe, China and Japan .

development in . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Higher Education Game-based Learning are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

