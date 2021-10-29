Home Decor Market share and position of the Top players – Forbo International SA, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd

The recent report titled “The Home Decor Market” Added by Premium Market Insights is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Home Decor market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hinder the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

The key players operating in the market, include Inter IKEA Group, Forbo International SA, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd., Kimball International and Duresta Upholstery Ltd. These players are concentrating on development of eco-friendly home decor products.

The world home decor market is segmented on the basis of products and geography. The product segment is further segmented into furniture, textiles and floor coverings. The furniture segment is sub-segmented into kitchen, living & bedroom, bathroom, outdoor and lighting. The textiles segment is further categorized into rugs textiles, bath textiles, bed textiles, kitchen & dining textiles and living room textiles. The floor coverings segment includes tiles, wood & laminate, vinyl & rubber, carpets & rugs and others. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA regions.

The world home decor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2015 – 2020. Floor covering segment occupied the largest market share in 2014, followed by furniture. In 2014, world home decor market was dominated by Asia-Pacific region and the region is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report features the market study across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. It includes country-wise analysis as well as the PEST analysis for these major regions. The impact of the political, economic, social, and technological factors on the market across these regions help in giving insightful knowledge of the favorable and unfavorable conditions for the major market players including manufacturers, investors, and shareholders.

The market study also covers the critical details on the positions and hold of the influence of the top ten players on the market. It provides detailed analysis of these global players covering their market share, financial statements for last three years, recent developments and product launches for the past five years, a descriptive SWOT analysis, and the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.

