Hospital Furniture Market Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Hospital Furniture Market Research Report 2019: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Type (Bedside Tables, Ot Table, Instrument Stands, Stretchers, Hospital Beds, Chairs, Scrub Sinks, Waste Container, Trolley, Others), By Application (Physician Furniture, Patient’s Furniture And Staff’s Furniture), By End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Clinics And Others)- Global Forecast Till 2023

Global hospital furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during forecasted period 2018-2023.

The prominent players operating in the global hospital furniture market include KI (US), GPC Medical (India), Stryker Corporation (US), Beaver Healthcare Equipment (UK), The Brewer Company (US), Beaver Healthcare Equipment (UK), DRE INC (US), Renray Healthcare Ltd. (UK), Moore Medical LLC (US), Bio Medical Solutions (India), GPC Medical Ltd (India), Anetic Aid Limited (UK), Hill-Rom (US), Chang Gung Medical Technology (China), Narang Medical (India), Bristol Maid Hospital Metalcraft (UK).

The Global hospital furniture market has been witnessing upswings in the recent years and presents a positive outlook for the forthcoming years. According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis, the global hospital furniture market is poised to register a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2017-2023. With the rapid increase in a number of hospitals and healthcare centers around the world, and emphasis being laid to provide improved facilities is the primary driving force behind the growth of the market. The government in various developing countries is encouraging new hospitals in the private sector in order to increase treatment facilities in accordance with the latest developments. Increasing patient expectations towards better hospital infrastructure also have a catalyzing effect on the growth of the global hospital furniture market. In the midst of the urban environment, various old hospitals and healthcare institutions are renovating their outdated hospital furniture. Thus, renovation of hospitals also spurs the market growth. Other driving factors for the growth of the market include increasing healthcare expenditure, persistent development in technology and innovations in hospital furniture. Whereas, long life of furniture and the substantial cost associated with them are the most prominent hurdles to the growth of the global hospital furniture market.

Industry Updates

In May 2018, XinChen Caster Wheels Company announced the development of Central Locking Casters Wheels for Medical and Hospital Furniture Use. Two new types of central locking caster wheels have been developed – the double central locking casters wheel and the single central locking casters wheels.

In August 2018, LKL International Bhd, a hospital furniture manufacturer received a contract worth RM 6.19 Million to supply beds and medical equipment to be constructed in Rawang.

Intended Audience

Hospital furniture manufacturers

Hospital furniture suppliers

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Independent research laboratories

Market research and consulting service providers

Medical research laboratories

Academic medical institutes and universities

Segmentation

The global hospital furniture market has been segmented based on type, application, and end users. By type, the hospital furniture market has been segmented into bedside tables, OT table, instrument stands, stretchers, hospital beds, chairs, scrub sinks, waste container, trolley, and others. By application, the hospital furniture market has been segmented into physician furniture, patient’s furniture, and staff’s furniture. The physician furniture segment has been segmented into examination table, surgery chair and other. The patient furniture segment has been further segmented into stretchers, bedside table, and others, while the staff’s furniture segment has been further segmented into stands and other. By end users, the hospital furniture market has been segmented into hospital, diagnostic centers, clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global hospital furniture market spans across the regions of the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas has commanded the dominant position in the global hospital furniture market. High healthcare spends, and soaring demand for better infrastructure and medical facilities have accelerated the market in the Americas. Europe and Asia Pacific account for nearly same share of the global hospital furniture market, but Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a relatively faster rate than other markets. Growing burden of various diseases has resulted in higher demand for healthcare centers which has contributed to the growth of the market. Moreover, rapid development in the healthcare sector and rising healthcare expenditure in the developing economies of the region aid the expansion of the market. The presence of key players in the region and high investment in healthcare sector substantiates the growth of the Europe market. The Middle East & Africa market account for the least share of the market due to low expenditure on healthcare.

Scope of Report

The report for global hospital furniture market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

Study objectives global hospital furniture market

Detailed information about the factors affecting the growth of the global hospital furniture

Detailed analysis of parent market with respect to all the possible segmentation of the market.

Detailed analysis of emerging key players for the market with their effective strategies.

Detailed Information about the present and forecasted market and factors that influences the market on global scale.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global hospital furniture market.

Analysis of the market of the different factors like- Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis etc.

Detailed information on the possible segments and sub segments of the market and regional analysis of the market.

Insights on the major countries in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

Detailed information on trends and the opportunities in various regions.

