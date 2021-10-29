Hyper-scale Data Center Market Explored in the Latest Research by key IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The exponentially increasing technological advancements have been generating huge amounts of data each passing day. Manual storage and track keeping of such huge amount of data is impossible. A feasible option to maintain efficiently and effectively huge amounts of data and present it to the user whenever needed is building data centers. Hyper-scale data centers are the bigger versions of it. In a data environment, many small micro data centers are connected with end users to increase internet speeds. Connectivity to these micro data centers are provided by hyper-scale data centers.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Hyper-scale Data Center Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end-users, verticals and geography. The global hyper-scale data center market is expected to witness decent growth during the forecast period due to rise in the data demands by users. The demand for high speed broadband by various industry verticals to cater to the IoT and other needs of customers is in turn impacting a positive growth on the hyper-scale data center market.

Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Corporation, Sandisk Corporation, Nlyte Software, Amazon.com, SAP SE, Google Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global hyper-scale data center market

-To analyze and forecast the global hyper-scale data center market on the basis of components, end-users and verticals

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall hyper-scale data center market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profile key hyper-scale data center players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Table of Content

2 Introduction

3 Key Takeaways

4 Market Landscape

5 Hyper-scale Data Center Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6 Hyper-scale Data Center Market Analysis- Global

7 Hyper-scale Data Center Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – By Components

8 Hyper-scale Data Center Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – By End-users

9 Hyper-scale Data Center Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – By Vertical

10 Hyper-scale Data Center Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Hyper-scale Data Center Market, Key Company Profiles

13.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

13.2 Intel Corporation

13.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

13.4 IBM Corporation

13.5 Microsoft Corporation

13.6 SAP SE

13.7 Google Inc.

13.8 Amazon.com

13.9 Sandisk Corporation

13.10 Nlyte Software

14 Appendix

