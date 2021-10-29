Internet Services Global Market Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025
Internet Services Market – 2019
Report Summary:
Internet services typically provided by ISPs include Internet access, Internet transit, domain name registration, web hosting, Usenet service, and colocation.
An Internet service provider (ISP) is an organization that provides services for accessing, using, or participating in the Internet. Internet service providers may be organized in various forms, such as commercial, community-owned, non-profit, or otherwise privately owned.
This report focuses on the global Internet Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Top Key Players:
Accenture
Amazon Web Services
AT&T
Cisco
GE
IBM
TCS
Atmel
Atos
Bosch
CSC
CTS
Dell
EMC
Ericsson
General Electric
Hitachi
HP
Huawei
Infineon Technologies
Infosys
Livion
Logica CMG
Microsoft
NEC
National Instruments
Oracle
Market segment by Type
Installation Services
System Integration
Market segment by Application
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Automotive and Transportation
Healthcare
Market segment by Regions/Countries
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Accenture
12.1.1 Accenture Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Internet Services Introduction
12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Internet Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.2 Amazon Web Services
12.2.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Internet Services Introduction
12.2.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Internet Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
12.3 AT&T
12.3.1 AT&T Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Internet Services Introduction
12.3.4 AT&T Revenue in Internet Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.4 Cisco
12.4.1 Cisco Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Internet Services Introduction
12.4.4 Cisco Revenue in Internet Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.5 GE
12.5.1 GE Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Internet Services Introduction
12.5.4 GE Revenue in Internet Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 GE Recent Development
12.6 IBM
12.6.1 IBM Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Internet Services Introduction
12.6.4 IBM Revenue in Internet Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 IBM Recent Development
12.7 TCS
12.7.1 TCS Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Internet Services Introduction
Continue…
