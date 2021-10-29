Intragastric Balloons Market Trends, Growth by Annual Growth Rate of 25.18%, Key Players (Allurion Technologies, Apollo Endosurgery, Helioscopie) and Forecast 2022

Intragastric Balloons Market Report focuses on scope of the report, top leading key players, methodology, research findings and conclusion. Intragastric Balloons Market (2018 – 2022) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 25.18 over a five years forecast period.

About Intragastric Balloons

Intragastric balloon, also known as stomach balloon, is an inflatable medical device, which is temporarily placed into the stomach to reduce weight. It limits the amount of food the stomach can hold and causes a feeling of fullness and satiety, which leads to less intake of food and resultant weight loss.Our analysts forecast the Global Intragastric Balloons Market to grow at a CAGR of 25.18% during the period 2018-2022.

Top Manufacturers of Intragastric Balloons Market:

Allurion Technologies

Apollo Endosurgery

Helioscopie

Obalon Therapeutics

ReShape Lifesciences