Key Factors of Wi-Fi Range Extender Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Report Titled: “Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Wi-Fi Range Extender Market report presents in-depth analysis of Wi-Fi Range Extender which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Wi-Fi Range Extender market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Wi-Fi Range Extender market report also includes new upcoming technology of Wi-Fi Range Extender Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

The Wi-Fi range extender market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.44% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period, primarily due to the growing demand for internet access and the increasing number of consumer electronics devices across the globe, primarily in the residential sector.

– The ease of installation merged with the cost benefits associated with the purchase of an extender as compared to adding another Wi-Fi router, essentially performing the same function of extending the Wi-Fi coverage, are the major advantages playing a vital role in increasing the sales of the Wi-Fi range extenders mostly in the commercial and residential sectors.

– The rapid growth of the connected homes concept and the emergence of the smart home ecosystem are among the other major factors expected to boost the growth of the market.

– The emergence of the BYOD trend in the corporate sector has further propelled the use of wireless routers in the commercial space.

– Additionally, the demand for the wireless routers is rising from the growing consumer preference towards the installation of smart devices in their homes, such as smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets, among a host of lot other appliances. Global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Covers Major Key Players: Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

Alcatel

Lucent S.A. (Nokia Corporation)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

NETGEAR Inc.

Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP)

TP

Link Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ericsson Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Ruckus Wireless, Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc. Scope of the Report: