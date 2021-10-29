Lung Cancer Therapeutic Market provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations

Cancer is a chronic disease that involves the abnormal growth of cells inside the body, which further results in the formation of tumor. If untreated, the tumor grows, and hampers the ability of the lungs to provide oxygen to the blood stream. Lung cancer is the malignant tumor and is the second most diagnosed cancer that has the highest mortality rate in both men and women. The lung cancer is primarily classified into non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). SCLC is a critical medical condition as compared to NSCLC due to its size and lack of availability of drug treatment. Some of the symptoms of lung cancer include coughing, shortness of breath, weight loss, chest pain and others. Chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and others are used in the treatment of lung cancer.

Rise in prevalence of lung cancer and increase in tobacco smoking across the globe. According to American Cancer Society in U.S. approximately 195,000 people are suffering from NSCLC every year and the mortality rate accounts for approximately 135,000. Innovative targeted drug delivery is also expected to fuel the market growth. However, limited treatment options, increased demand for diagnosis, and availability of large number of generic forms of drugs impede the growth of the global lung cancer therapeutic market. Asia-Pacific provides growth opportunities for the market due to high incidence of lung cancer, aging population, and growth in healthcare awareness during the forecast period.

The global lung cancer therapeutic market is segmented into chemotherapy, radiotherapy targeted therapies, pipeline drugs, and geography. By chemotherapy, the market is divided into navelbine, hycamtin, taxotere, alimta, and gemzar. Based on radiotherapy, the market is categorized into external beam, internal, and systemic. The market based on targeted therapies is divided intoavastin, abraxane, docetaxel, gefitnib, tarceva, xalkori, afatinib, dacomitinib, talactoferrin, and iressa. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The companies profiled in this report include Astrazeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmitKline plc, F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, ArQule Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd, and Agennix AG.

Key Benefits :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which helps to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Extensive analysis elucidates the use of lung cancer therapeutics for the quality treatment of lung cancer.

