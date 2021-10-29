Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market In-Depth Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players – Schlumberger , Halliburton, Transocean , Weatherford International

The oil and gas wells drilling services market consists of sales of oil and gas wells drilling services by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that undertake oil and gas wells drilling services for others on a contract or fee basis. The oil and gas wells drilling services industry includes contractors specializing in spudding in, drilling in, redrilling, and directional drilling. This market covers outsourced drilling services sold on a contract basis to oil and gas extraction companies and does not include any in-house drilling services of oil and gas extraction companies.

North America was the largest region in the global oil and gas wells drilling services market, accounting for 28% of the market in 2018. Middle East was the second largest region accounting for 18% of the global oil and gas wells drilling services market. Western Europe was the smallest region in the global oil and gas wells drilling services market.

Oil and gas wells drilling companies are adopting 3D visualization systems to reduce project cycle times and increase drilling accuracy.3D visualization system generates a 3D model of a wellbore and real-time drilling data to monitor and optimize drilling process. This system facilitates automatic diagnosis of drilling problems and improves and streamlines collaboration by allowing geoscientists and drilling engineers to virtually locate, see, and test drilling sites, resulting in significant cost savings of up to20% and reduction in non-productive drilling time by 20%. These systems are integrated with asset teams by means of software, thus facilitating precise and accurate placement of drill sites. Major companies offering 3D visualization technology companies include eDrilling, Hexagon, Mechdyne, Landmark.

Major Key Players of the Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market are:

Schlumberger , Halliburton, Transocean , Weatherford International , Baker Hughes Incorporated

Major Types of Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services covered are:

Onshore Drilling Services, Offshore Drilling Services

In the end, Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

