Professional Hair Care Market Recent developments and new product launches by Key Players – L’Oral Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Aveda Corporation (Este Lauder)

The Global Professional Hair Care Market Was Valued At $18,072 Million In 2017, And Is Anticipated To Reach $23,601 Million By 2024 At A Cagr Of 4.1% During The Forecast Period.

The recent report titled “The Professional Hair Care Market” Added by Premium Market Insights is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Professional Hair Care market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hinder the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

The prominent players operating in the global professional hair care market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain a significant share in the market. The key players profiled in the report include L’Oral Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Aveda Corporation (Este Lauder), Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Olaplex, and Pai Shau.

The growth of the global professional hair care market is significantly driven by fluctuation in hair style trends, rapid increase in disposable income, population growth, and rise in air pollution across the world. Moreover, increase in usae of professional hair care products in developed regions and growth in adoption of organic ingredients are expected to create a lot of opportunities for the hair coloring products, and shampoo manufacturers to create a mass customer base. However, the high cost of such premium and professional products, and involvement of hazardous chemicals to soften hair hampers the global professional hair care market.

The global professional hair care market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the market is classified into hair coloring, shampoo, styling agent, and straightening and perming product. By distribution channel, the professional hair care market is classified into hypermarket, salon, specialty store, e-commerce, pharmacy, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific professional hair care market size is highly fragmented. Professional hair care products consumption in this region is on the rise, owing to the increase in working women & young urban consumers.

The report features the market study across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. It includes country-wise analysis as well as the PEST analysis for these major regions. The impact of the political, economic, social, and technological factors on the market across these regions help in giving insightful knowledge of the favorable and unfavorable conditions for the major market players including manufacturers, investors, and shareholders.

The market study also covers the critical details on the positions and hold of the influence of the top ten players on the market. It provides detailed analysis of these global players covering their market share, financial statements for last three years, recent developments and product launches for the past five years, a descriptive SWOT analysis, and the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.

Key Insights that the report covers:

Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

Market share and position of the top players

PEST Analysis of the five major regions

Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

Recent developments and new product launches

Major challenges faced by the market players

