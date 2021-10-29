Screenless Display Market will Witness a Robust Growth through 2020

Screenless Display Market is expected to garner $5.7 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 29.9% during the forecast period 2015-2020. Screenless display is an evolving display technology, which enables the user to display and transmit information without the use of a screen or projector. Numerous companies are investing to acquire patents for their revolutionary technologies related to screenless displays. Although this technology is at its evolving stage, however, its adoption is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements that would enable the companies to reduce their overall hardware components manufacturing cost.

Based on verticals, the market is segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others. In 2014, aerospace & defense was the highest revenue-generating segment of the market in terms of revenue. However, the highest growth is witnessed in consumer electronics vertical, anticipated to register a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period.

Download Sample [email protected]https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/476

Top winning strategies

Major companies operating in the world screenless display market have adopted agreements & partnerships and product launch as their key growth strategies to gain a significant foothold in the market and thereby expanding their product portfolio and consumer base.

The global screenless display market has been analyzed on the basis of geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2014, North America dominated the screenless display market, accounting for 37.9% of the overall market revenue, followed by Europe.

The global screenless display market is segmented into a type of technology, application, vertical and geography. Based on technology type, the market is segmented into a visual image, retinal display, and synaptic interface. In 2014, the visual image segment dominated the market with approximately 86% share in terms of revenue. The other two technologies are in their nascent stage of adoption. However, these technologies are anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the ongoing research in the field of retinal display and synaptic interface.

Purchase Report [email protected]https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/476

Key Findings ofScreenless Display Market:

Increasing awareness of screenless display devices supplemented with enhanced product offerings would drive the market during the forecast period

Visual image segment would continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period

Holographic projection leads the application segment, owing to its numerous applications across different verticals

North America dominates the global screenless display market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, 2015-2020

The report highlights the competitive scenario of the global screenless display market. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the key organic and inorganic strategies adopted by leading market players to sustain market competition. Several companies have adopted product launch and expansion as their key growth strategies to improve their market foothold and enhance their product portfolio. The key companies profiled in the report, include Google, Inc., Avegant, Displair, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Synaptic Incorporated, Esterline Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems Plc., EON Reality Inc., MicroVision, Inc. and RealView Imaging Ltd.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com