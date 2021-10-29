Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Significant Insights of Smart Waste Management Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

GIVE US A TRY

Significant Insights of Smart Waste Management Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

0
Press Release

Smart Waste Management

Smart Waste Management Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Smart Waste Management Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Smart Waste Management Industry. Smart Waste Management market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Smart Waste Management market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Get Sample PDF of Smart Waste Management Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244537  

Market Overview:

  • The smart waste management market was valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.19 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 25.68%, during the forecast period of 2019-2024. According to the World Bank, across the globe, about 1.3 billion metric ton of waste is generated every year and is expected to reach 2.3 billion, by 2020. This increase can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and industrialization, across regions.
  • – Smart waste management is a key aspect in the development of smart cities (along with water management, energy management, traffic management, etc.,) in order to provide improved lifestyle in the urban areas. The increasing adoption of smart city initiatives across regions supports the growth of the smart waste management market.
  • – The waste management industry involves various activities, such as collection, transportation, disposal, and recycling. The industry has been facing efficiency issues at different stages of waste management, specifically, the operational costs corresponding to collection and transport of the waste, thereby leading to the increasing adoption of smart waste management.
  • – The growing complexity in the logistics of waste collection and need to comply with regulations pertaining to waste processing demand better waste management solutions, which are made possible by the use of technologies, such as IoT sensors, RFID, GPS, etc. Although the smart waste management market is at a nascent phase, it is expected to witness healthy growth, owing to the availability of commercially viable technologies and operational benefits.

    Scope of the Report:

  • The smart waste management market covers the trends that are promoting the growth of technologies, such as sensors, RFID, GPS, cloud-based software solutions for effectively managing the waste (from collection to disposal) generated across residential and commercial sectors. The commercial sector includes waste generated from the food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical industries, healthcare industries, paper industries, electronics manufacturers, among others.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Smart Waste Management Market Are:

  • Suez Environmental Services
  • Veolia Environmental Services
  • Enevo
  • Smartbin (OnePlus Systems Inc.)
  • Bigbelly Inc.
  • Covanta Holding Corporation
  • Evoeco
  • Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH
  • IBM Corporation
  • BIN
  • e

    Price of Report: $ 4250 (SUL)

    Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244537

    Smart Waste Management Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Smart Waste Management Market Definition

    Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Smart Waste Management Market

    Chapter 3: Smart Waste Management Market Executive Summary

    Chapter 4: Smart Waste Management Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

    Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

    Chapter 6: Smart Waste Management Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

    Chapter 7: Smart Waste Management Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

    Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Smart Waste Management Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

    Chapter 9: Key Players for Smart Waste Management Market

    Highlights of The Smart Waste Management Market:

    • Historical and current scenario 
    • Trends and developments 
    • Market forecast 
    • Price analysis and forecast 
    • Porter’s five forces analysis 
    • SWOT analysis 
    • Value chain analysis

    Ask for Discount Here https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-discount/14244537

    Smart Waste Management Market

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research

    Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

    Email: [email protected]

    Post Views: 36

    • © 2021 Market Mirror