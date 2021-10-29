Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Significant Insights of Telecom Service Assurance Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

Telecom Service Assurance

Telecom Service Assurance Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Telecom Service Assurance Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Telecom Service Assurance Industry. Telecom Service Assurance market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Telecom Service Assurance market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • The global telecom service assurance market was 6.95 billion in 2018 and is expected to be valued at 7.8 billion in 2024 registering a CAGR of 2.24% during the forecast period (2019-2024). A significant growth opportunity lies with the new mobile internet subscribers across the globe where every year 1.75 billion subscribers are added to reach a milestone of 5 billion by 2025 according to GMSA.
  • – According to GMSA by 2025 the unique mobile subscribers will reach 5.9 billion which is about 71% of the world’s population as the subscribers increase the service providers need to address the critical issues such as demand for niche products, high customer churn rate, a faster response rate which will drive the adoption of Telecom service assurance market.
  • – However, the lack of infrastructure in emerging economies may burden the companies with high initial costs which may hinder the growth of the market.
  • – The growth of IoT connections which is expected to grow three-fold by 2025 from 2017 reaching 25 billion by 2025 which will be a huge opportunity for telecom service assurance providers.
  • – The growth of the market is going to be driven by APAC, Latin America and MEA due to the regions growth penetration of mobile and internet users. The growth in developed economies is slowing down due to its mature internet and mobile penetration.

    Scope of the Report:

  • The service assurance will enable communication service providers to resolve issues timely manner to reduce the downtime, includes processes and policies proactively to reach the desired SLAs. They will help to resolve issues without causing any interruption to services.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Telecom Service Assurance Market Are:

  • Nokia Corporation
  • CA Technologies
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Tata Consultancy Services Limited
  • Accenture PLC
  • IBM Corporation
  • JDS Corporation
  • NEC Corporation
  • Hewlett
  • Packard Company
  • Ericsson Inc.

    Telecom Service Assurance Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Telecom Service Assurance Market Definition

    Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Telecom Service Assurance Market

    Chapter 3: Telecom Service Assurance Market Executive Summary

    Chapter 4: Telecom Service Assurance Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

    Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

    Chapter 6: Telecom Service Assurance Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

    Chapter 7: Telecom Service Assurance Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

    Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Telecom Service Assurance Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

    Chapter 9: Key Players for Telecom Service Assurance Market

    Highlights of The Telecom Service Assurance Market:

    • Historical and current scenario 
    • Trends and developments 
    • Market forecast 
    • Price analysis and forecast 
    • Porter’s five forces analysis 
    • SWOT analysis 
    • Value chain analysis

    Telecom Service Assurance Market

