Tower Crane Market Growth Report and Outlook to 2027 – Terex Corporation, Sany Group, Wolffkran International AG, Terex Cranes, Ams Kranbau GmbH

Tower cranes are large structural fixtures in a construction site that facilitates assistance in lift heavy payloads for construction of high rise buildings. Moreover, these cranes also have a large scope of application across other industries such as marine, aerospace, and military among others. Currently, the commonly available type of tower cranes is self-erecting tower cranes, mobile tower crane, and hammerhead tower cranes among others. Tower crane market is experiencing a high demand due to the rapid increase in construction activities and urbanization.

Some of the key players influencing the tower crane market are Terex Corporation, Sany Group, Wolffkran International AG, Terex Cranes, Ams Kranbau GmbH, Liebherr Group, Kroll Cranes A/S, JASO Group, XCMG and Anka Hoist USA Inc. among others.

Leading construction based companies are using tower cranes to optimize their work and timely execution of the real estate project. Factors such as the growing construction industry, increasing number of government initiatives for construction of public infrastructure are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market. However, the high costs of this equipment are anticipated to restrict the market growth in the forecast period.

