Turbocharger Market Scrutinized in New Research by IHI Corp., BorgWarner, Eaton, Rotomaster International, Cummins, Precision Turbo & Engine, Continental AG | Global Analysis and Forecast Report by 2022

Turbocharger is an integral part of internal combustion (IC) engine, which improves the performance of engine by increasing the amount of air intake in the combustion chamber with the help of ejected burnt air. An IC engine requires extra air for combustion of additional fuel for large power generation that decreases its efficiency, thus, turbocharger plays a significant role in enhancing the efficiency by supplying compressed air. World turbocharger market is expected to exhibit a notable growth in the coming years as these chargers ensure optimum engine performance and enhanced fuel efficiency. Turbocharger particularly works best on high engine speed and does not require any power source to operate. It is driven by flow of burnt gases discharged by the engine. Presently, this technology is majorly used in automotive and aerospace industry. For example, manufacturers employ turbochargers in the engine of fast racing cars to generate high amount of power even under harsh and high temperature conditions.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Bosch Mahle Turbo System GmbH & Co. KG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

IHI Corporation

BorgWarner Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Rotomaster International

Cummins Inc.

Precision Turbo & Engine

Continental AG

With the rising demand of vehicles, numerous players are trying to employ an ecofriendly and energy efficient solution in vehicle’s engine to reduce the fuel consumption and atmospheric pollution. Turbocharger reduces the power loss and decreases the emission of various gases from vehicles that cause air pollution. Moreover, turbochargers are compact in size, thereby, reducing the overall size of engine and vehicle. The growing application of IC engines in motor vehicles and ongoing researches on implementation of turbochargers in other sectors is expected to create huge opportunities for turbocharger manufacturers.

The market is segmented on the basis of technology, fuel type, end user, application, industry verticals and geography. The technology segment is classified into twin turbo technology, wastegate technology and variable geometry technology. On the basis of fuel type, turbocharger market is classified as diesel turbocharger and gasoline turbocharger. The end user segment includes OEM and aftermarket. On the basis of application, the market is classified as light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, ships & aircraft, heavy duty vehicles, and locomotive. The report also analyses various industry verticals that include aerospace & defense, automotive, marine, and agriculture & construction. Based on geography, the world turbocharger market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is bifurcated into the U.S., Mexico and Canada’; whereas Europe region has been further segmented into UK, Russia, Germany and rest of the Europe. The countries covered under Asia-Pacific are China, India, Japan and rest of Asia Pacific. LAMEA includes Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Comprehensive analysis of the current and future trends in the world turbocharger market have been provided in this report.

The report provides a competitive scenario of the world turbocharger market with current and future growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities and challenges.

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market segments to provide insights on the market dynamics.

Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of stakeholders involved at various stages of the value chain.

SWOT analysis of the key market players highlights their strengths and weaknesses along with potential opportunities present in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The world turbocharger market is segmented on the basis of technology, fuel type, end user, application, industry vertical and geography.

MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

Twinturbo technology

Wastegate technology

Variable geometry technology

MARKET BY FUEL TYPE

Diesel

Gasoline

MARKET BY END USER

OEM

Aftermarket

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles

Ships & aircraft

Heavy duty vehicles

Locomotive

MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS

Aerospace & defense

Automotive

Marine

Agriculture & construction

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

