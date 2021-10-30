4D Printing Market: Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis 2019-2026

Although 3D printing technology has not yet gained traction in certain regions, researchers have proposed an updated technology called 4D printing. As the 4D printing industry involves state-of-the-art self-assembling materials, 4D printing could replace 3D printing in the future. Research on 4D printing is being conducted at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Auto desk and a few other institutions. Researchers are seeking to develop a code which would enable objects printed in 3D to transform themselves and change shape.

“4D printing is still in its infancy stage and it could be difficult to say that how could it be used. However the technology has big potential to develop” stated Amar Hansal, senior Vice President at AutoDesk. The growing demand for innovation in various 3D applications and the U.S. army’s considerable investment in research and development from are the key driving factors for the 4D printing technology market. Although there are various factors driving the market, complex coding techniques and the exorbitant expenses involved in developing smart materials remains a challenge for researchers. Stratasys’ Education ‐ a U.S based 3D printer manufacturer AutoDesk Inc. – a software provider Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT’s) Self-Assembly Lab and the R&D Departments of a number of institutes have joined efforts to conduct research on 4D printing.

The 4D printing market is segmented based on application into various sectors such as Military & defense, Manufacturing, Automotive, Medicine, Infrastructure, Construction, Clothing and Aerospace. According to Hansal, the technology also has potential in areas such as biology, construction, robotics, space exploration and transportation.

