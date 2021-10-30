Aluminium FRP Market Forecasts: Over 2019-2025 by Application, Product & Materials

Aluminium FRP Market size will witness substantial growth during forecast period with its application in construction, automobile, packaging and defence industry. Automobile industry has grown at a CAGR of above 4.5% in last five years. These are preferred over steel owing to higher malleability and corrosion resistance as compared to steel. Light material for construction of automobile components and aerospace industry are major factor driving the industry.

Recent strengthening of oil price has increased investment in engineering and construction industry. It is widely used in LNG tanks owing to light weight and resistance to brittleness at low temperature. In packaging material, it reduces the wastage and light in weight. Packaging industry is expected to a CAGR above 5% in next seven years and will drive aluminium FRP market.

Major restriction for aluminium FRP market is high capital cost and low strength as compared to steel. Their storage requires more care as their surface finish gets tempered easily and may corrode due to electrolysis. But their manufacturing plants produce less toxic waste and it is easier to abide by strict government regulations for air pollution and waste disposal that overcomes its disadvantages.

Based on product, aluminium FRP market is segmented into plates & sheets and foils. Plates and sheets has largest market share with its application in construction and automobile industry. Rise is disposable income and urbanization will be led to healthy growth in construction and automobile industry.

Foils have dynamic growth in aluminium FRP market with use in food packaging as maintaining freshness of food. These are nontoxic and non-tainting that makes it more sought-after product. Additionally, these are impermeable to ultraviolet rays, oxygen, light, oil, water vapour and microorganisms.

On the basis of application, aluminium FRP market is classified as construction, automobile, packaging and defence industry. Automobile has significant growth with its application in automobile body panels, engine hoods, doors and trunk lids. These are used in automobile radiators and air conditioning fins owing to high heat transfer rate. Construction industry including residential and commercial buildings along with rise of demand in doors and windows will create positive outlook for the product scope in the forecast period.

North America led by the U.S. has significant share in aluminium FRP market with prevailing defence industry aimed at strengthening military and will grow by around 3.2 % in next five years. Latin America and MEA has nascent share but will show healthy growth with increasing construction spending and food packaging industry due to foreign tourism.

Aluminium FRM market is highly fragmented with presence of substantial number of local and regional players. Prominent players include Aleris, Alba, EGS, Alcoa, Hindalco, Novo Hydro, RUSAL, Vedanta and UACJ to name a few. Companies are employing merger and acquisition strategy to enhance their market share. Hindalco acquired Novelis to spur its overall production.