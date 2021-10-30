Antifreeze Market to 2027 -Royal Dutch Shell, KMCO, SONAX, Recochem, OLD WORLD INDUSTRIES, Paras Lubricants, CRP Industries

Antifreeze or any other substances help to lower the freezing point of water to help to regulate the engine during extreme temperatures such as protecting a system from the ill effects of ice formation. An antifreeze is also known as, engine coolant which is made up of ethylene glycol, propylene glycol, and methanol, added to the water in automobile cooling systems to prevent damage to radiators. The propylene glycol is also used in some foods and cosmetics.

The antifreeze market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, due to rising usage of antifreeze in heat transfer applications and to prevent engine freezing at low temperatures. However, increasing requirement for protection against corrosion & freezing and effective heat dissipation is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the antifreeze market.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Royal Dutch Shell plc

2. BASF SE

3. KMCO LLC

4. CCI Corporation

5. SONAX

6. Recochem Corporation

7. OLD WORLD INDUSTRIES, LLC

8. Paras Lubricants Ltd.

9. AMSOIL INC.

10. CRP Industries Inc.

The global antifreeze market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and application. On the basis of product, the antifreeze market is segmented as, glycerin based antifreeze, propylene glycol based antifreeze, and ethylene glycol based antifreeze. Based on the technology, the market is classified as, hybrid organic acid technology (HOAT), inorganic acid technology antifreeze (IAT), and organic acid technology antifreeze (OAT). On the basis of application, the antifreeze market is categorized as, industrial heat transfer & cooling system, aerospace, and automobile.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global antifreeze market based on product, technology, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The antifreeze market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the antifreeze market in the coming years, due to continuous investments in R&D for the development of efficient, cost effective, environment friendly & low toxic products, and the adverse cold weather conditions in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for passenger cars and light weight commercial vehicles in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting antifreeze market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the antifreeze market in these regions.

