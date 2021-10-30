At 35% CAGR, Mixed Reality Headsets Market Size will reach 35 billion USD by 2024

A detailed analysis of the mixed reality headsets market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the mixed reality headsets market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Rising need of retailers to inspire their customers through AR/VR video marketing is expected to propel the mixed reality headsets market growth. 2D videos cannot offer high degree of customer engagement, which AR/VR can, thus enabling the companies to attract the target group of customers. For instance, the Oreo Wonder Vault VR campaign takes users through the facility where its cookie flavors are conceived. According to YuMe, a video advertising company, emotional attachment to a brand increased by 27% in a VR experience. Also, the customer engagement duration is far higher for VR content, which will propel the mixed reality headsets market growth significantly.

Entertainment

Healthcare

Aerospace & defense

Automotive

Retail

Industrial

Others

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East GCC South Africa



The mixed reality headsets market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the mixed reality headsets market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the mixed reality headsets market.