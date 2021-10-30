Business Process Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Business Process Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 91 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Business process as a service (BPaaS) is a term for a specific kind of Web-delivered or cloud hosting service that benefits an enterprise by assisting with business objectives. Using the term (BPaaS) implies that the business process is being automated through a remote delivery model.

The large enterprises segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the need to reduce the high Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operating Expenditure (OPEX). Large enterprises have dedicated in-house IT resources and larger IT budgets to consider the adoption of the as-a-service model for their business processes. The Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, owing to the high adoption of BPaaS solutions among the SMEs to gain operational efficiency and result in decreased CAPEX, desired outcomes, and improved business efficiency.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of cloud solutions, which has enhanced the focus on achieving competences and rebalancing the expenses on systems. The eCommerce and retail vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate, as BPaaS can help the small-sized and online retailers in improving their marketing, sales, and services’ and lowering the cost of ownership.

As per the geographic analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest market share, due to the presence of the top BPaaS service providers, the globalization of managed cloud services, and the high adoption rate of cloud computing in this region. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the BPaaS market during the forecast period, due to the increased adoption of BPaaS, owing to its agility, scalability, and efficient pay-per-usage benefits, with an enhanced cloud infrastructure and security.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

IBM

SAP SE

Oracle

Accenture

Capgemini

Fujitsu

TCS

Cognizant

Genpact

EXL

HCL

Wipro

Market by Product Type:

Operations

Accounting and Finance

Sales and Marketing

Customer Service and Support

Human Resource Management (HRM)

Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Others

Market by Application:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

eCommerce and Retail

Healthcare

Government

Others

