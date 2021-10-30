Coupling Agents Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2023| Major Players Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Struktol Company of America, LLC, Wacker Chemie AG and Others

Increase in demand from end-use industry such as automotive, aerospace and defense, infrastructure and construction due to superior binding property, high adhesion and ease of processing of the coupling agents, has driven the growth of the Coupling Agents Market. Along with this stated factor, regulation compliance and fuel efficiency initiatives has also led to the growth of the global market. However, the rise in demand for environment-friendly packaging in place of plastic packaging is a factor restraining the growth of the coupling agent market. Escalating demand for green tires in the automobile industry is anticipated to offer growth opportunities in the global coupling agents market.

Coupling agents are defined as compounds that proffer a chemical bond between two or more dissimilar materials in which both organic and inorganic combinations exist. These agents also enhance the adhesion between the two phases of a composite material. Coupling agents are used in several industries, namely, rubber, paints, coatings, etc. as they enhance the adhesion between filers and polymer material. These agents possess various characteristics like better flexural and impact strength, superior moisture resistance, less shrinkage, and improved weather ability. The reason behind such weather ability are the additives incorporated into wood filled plastic formulations.

The report aims to provide an overview of the coupling agents market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global coupling agents market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading the coupling agents players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The key market players profiled in the report are: China National Bluestar Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries, Gelest Inc., Hexpol Compounding, Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC, Power Chemical Corporation (PCC), Rayton Chemicals Co., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Struktol Company of America, LLC, Wacker Chemie AG

Key Insights that the report covers:

Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

Market share and position of the top players

PEST Analysis of the five major regions

Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

Recent developments and new product launches

Major challenges faced by the market players

The report features the market study across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. It includes country-wise analysis as well as the PEST analysis for these major regions. The impact of the political, economic, social, and technological factors on the market across these regions help in giving insightful knowledge of the favorable and unfavorable conditions for the major market players including manufacturers, investors, and shareholders.

The market study also covers the critical details on the positions and hold of the influence of the top ten players on the market. It provides detailed analysis of these global players covering their market share, financial statements for last three years, recent developments and product launches for the past five years, a descriptive SWOT analysis, and the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.