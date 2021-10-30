Customer Experience Management Market Latest Trends, Technological Advancement and Forecast to 2027 | Adobe Systems, Avaya, Clarabridge, Chime Technologies, InMoment, IBM, NICE

The customer experience management (CXM or CEM) is a collection of processes which companies utilize to track, supervise and arrange every single interaction between end users and organization across the customer lifecycle. The CEM aims to optimize interaction from the users’ perception and encourages customer loyalty. The factors responsible for driving customer experience management market is, CEM helps the enterprises in controlling the customer’s churn rates. The CEM is widely utilized due to the high usage of m-commerce and e-commerce among the users which drives the growth of the customer experience management market. Moreover, continuous increase in the demand of CEM to engage with their workforce particularly in large enterprises, the customer experience management market is expected to create further tremendous opportunities for the players operating in the forthcoming period.

Some of the key players of Customer Experience Management Market:

Adobe Systems, Avaya, Clarabridge, Chime Technologies, InMoment, IBM, NICE, MaritzCX Research, Medallia, Qualtrics

Global Customer Experience Management Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Customer Experience Management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The research report on Customer Experience Management Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development pattern, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Customer Experience Management Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

The global customer experience management market is segmented on the basis of touchpoint and end user. Based on touchpoint, the customer experience management market is segmented into web, branch/store, call center, social media, email, mobile, email, and others. On the basis of end user, the customer experience management market is segmented into healthcare, automotive, BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and others.

