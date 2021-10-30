Global Atopic Dermatitis Market (2019-2023) – Growth, Pricing, Features, Reviews & Comparison of Alternatives

Atopic Dermatitis Market Information: By Type (Hormone, Erythropoietin, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Calcitonin), By Application (Cancer, Blood Disorders, and Chronic Diseases), By End User (Hospitals, Research Centers, Clinics) – Global Forecast till 2023

Global atopic dermatitis market Estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period of 2017 to 2023

The key players in the global atopic dermatitis market are Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Meda Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc (Canada), Allergan Plc. (Republic of Ireland), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Galderma S.A. (Switzerland), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Sanofi S.A. (France), and others.

Industry News

May 2019 – Pfizer announced that its product, abrocitinib, cleared the trials as an effective oral treatment for severe atopic dermatitis.

May 2019 – Arcutis, Inc. Announced its initiation of trials for its product, ARQ-151, as a potential treatment for atopic dermatitis.

Atopic dermatitis is one of the most common but severe types of eczema, which causes red, itchy rash usually on the arms, cheeks, and legs. It makes the patient’s skin and immune system extremely sensitive and reactive to the smallest allergens or irritants.

Atopic dermatitis most commonly affects children and infants, and studies show that in recent years, one of the major causes for its prevalence is air pollution.

According to a report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global atopic dermatitis market has been assessed to witness remarkable growth at an 8.2% CAGR over the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The global atopic dermatitis market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of atopic dermatitis, the increasing incidence of food allergies, and the rising level of air pollution.

Additionally, the market in developed countries is growing due to the stable economies, consequently enabling government authorities to invest in the healthcare sector, the availability of the superior quality of healthcare facilities, the high disposable income of consumers leading to the affordability of proper treatments, and the growing investment in research and development for advanced treatment methods of atopic dermatitis.

The global atopic dermatitis market in developing and underdeveloped countries is driven by the government expenditure towards growing the healthcare sector, growing awareness among consumers about atopic dermatitis, and the presence of a large younger population, among others.

On the other hand, the side effects of drugs used in the treatment of atopic dermatitis are estimated to hinder the market growth.

Segmental Analysis

The global atopic dermatitis market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region.

Based on type, it is segmented into calcitonin, erythropoietin, hormone, interferon, monoclonal antibodies, and others.

Based on application, the atopic dermatitis market is segmented into blood disorders, cancer, chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and others.

Based on end-users, it is segmented into clinics, hospitals, and research centers.

Regional Analysis

North America is the dominant region in the global atopic dermatitis market and has been assessed to lead the market over the forecast period, owing to the extensive investment in the healthcare sector, government expenditure towards healthcare research and development for advancement, growing usage of cosmetics and perfumes which lead to skin irritation, and the increasing patient population.

Europe has been accounted for the second largest market share in the global atopic dermatitis market. The market has been assessed to grow significantly due to the increasing expenditure in stable economies such as France and Germany on healthcare and ensures the affordability of high-quality medical care by consumers owing to their steady disposable income.

The Asia Pacific has been assessed as the fastest growing region in the global atopic dermatitis market, owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure by the governments in emerging economies such as China, and India, to provide consumers with better medical facilities.

The Middle East and Africa region has been assessed to show slow and gradual growth over the forecast period and is expected to register the comparatively smallest market share owing to the underdeveloped healthcare sector in the region and the unstable economies.

