Global Holographic TV Market Useful Research Conclusions, Business Plans, Strategies with Forecast to 2023

Holographic TV Market is expected to register a CAGR of 26.04% during the period 2018 – 2023. The report discusses the various end-users that use this solution. Regions considered for the scope of this report are North America, Europe, and various others. The study also emphasizes on how increasing usage in medical imaging is affecting the market.

Get Sample Copy of Report with Corporate mail-id @

Top Manufacturers Are:

Musion Das Hologram Ltd.

Av Concepts

Holoxica Limited

Provision Holding

Inc.

RealView Imaging Ltd.

SeeReal Technologies

Shenzhen SMX Display Technology Co.

Holographic TV Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Key Developments in the Holographic TV Market:

April 2017 – San Jose-based startup Light Field Labs, which was founded by three former Lytro engineers, is developing light field-based holographic displays, with the goal to build a TV set capable of projecting 3D holograms into the living room. The company has raised a USD 7 million seed round from Sherpa Capital and Kholsa Ventures Holographic TV Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Advancements in Holographic Technology

– Increasing Usage in Medical Imaging



Restraints

– High Product Cost

– Technological Concerns and Lack of Proper Results under Sunlight

