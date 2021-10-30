Global Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market 2018 – Industry Trend, size, Share, Revenue Analysis and Forecast 2023

The global neonatal and prenatal devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023. North America is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness about prenatal and neonatal care equipment in the region.

Top Manufacturers Are:

Becton

Dickinson And Company

Cooper Surgical

Inc.

Dragerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Fujifilm Sonosite

Inc.

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Natus Medical Incorporated

Siemens Healthcare Gmbh What Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market Research Offers: Neonatal and Prenatal Devices market gives valuations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Neonatal and Prenatal Devices market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Neonatal and Prenatal Devices industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in Neonatal and Prenatal Devices market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Neonatal and Prenatal Devices market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Key Developments in the Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market:

November 2017: Warmilu Inc. developed a portable, user-friendly incubator blanket, which could prove a potential lifesaver to thousands of pre-term babies.

November 2017: FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. launched a full-suite pediatric solutions portfolio, complete with digital radiography (DR), healthcare IT and point-of-care ultrasound. Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Rising Incidence of Preterm Births

– Increasing Awareness for Prenatal and Neonatal Care

– Investment from Key Players in Development of Innovative Prenatal Diagnostics and Monitoring Devices

– Government Initiatives to Provide Better Care for Prenatal and Neonatal Infants

Restraints

– Low Birth Rates in Developed Countries

– Lack of Awareness and Economic Constraints in Developing Countries

Opportunities